Irene Martinez Barco July 19, 1964 – April 17, 2020

Irene Martinez Barco, age 55, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at her home on Friday, April 17, 2020. Irene was born on July 19, 1964 in Laredo, Texas to Juan Martinez and Gregoria Torres.

Irene was a homemaker for the majority of her life. She was employed at Buddy’s Plant Plus and loved her job, where she made countless friends.

Irene enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She was always smiling and making people laugh. In her spare time she enjoyed going to bingo and scratching lottery tickets. She also enjoyed fishing.

Irene survived by her husband of 39 years Francisco Barco. Her five children Quirina (Pedro), Anaberta (Sesario), Francisca, Tomas (Mariena), Frankie (Angelica) Barco. Her grand-children Marissa and Melanie Botello, Audrina Barco, Jenessa Chavarria, and Julian Barco.

She is also survived by her siblings Thomas (Velia) Martinez, Maria Torrez, Susie (Oscar) Sanchez, Juan (Maria) Martinez, Lydia (Mitch) Vitale, Paul Martinez and Amanda Martinez. Along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter Maria Teresa Barco. Her father and mother Juan and Gregoria Martinez, and her brothers Sixto and Jesse Martinez.

Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, a memorial for Irene will be held at a later time.