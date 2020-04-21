Talpa Talk 4-21-2020

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. I am a bit behind in relating what all has not gone on out here. The report on my last trip to Dallas is not much. I was to leave here on a Tuesday and Doctor’s appointment Wednesday. The trip there was nondescript. The next day on Wednesday, was the first day that the judge of Dallas County put the whole county in quarantine. No one knew what was going on. Who was exempt to be out and what was allowed or not allowed. It turns out that a doctor appointment was legitimate reason to be out. The traffic cleared out considerably. My second doctor appointment was not the same day and the first doctor, like I usually try to get arranged.

It was a couple of weeks later. Time passes and I hear all of the goings on and the problems. So, my appointment was just an annual checkup so I called and cancelled it. When things calm down I will call back and get another date.

San Angelo has a certain number of cases of the corona virus reported. They won’t say which part of town is affected. Seems to me that would be smart to tell where to stay out of. Nope. I guess that will work out in time. They do have a couple of paces that are really trying to help out For instance, have an early hour shopping for senior citizens from 6:00 to 7:00. There is also a group that will let you sit up an account, call in an order, they pick it all up and will deliver to your house. There is a small fee or tip, but worth a lot more in avoiding a crowd. No, I don’t live in San Angelo, but my son does.

It is a bit of a drive to San Angelo to pick up groceries but avoiding contact

With that crowd is well worth it.

Everyone just remain as calm as possible, be polite as you can, and this too shall pass. No need to panic over toilet paper. Turns out that there is plenty and next spring there will be some yard sales where the guy has 9,000 rolls of toilet paper to get rid of. Same with paper towels and Kleenex. The scientist will come up with a vaccine an we can go on with business.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob