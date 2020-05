Simon Quinonez, 45, of Ballinger, Tx, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Shannon Hospital in San Angelo, Texas. A full obituary is to follow.

Tatum Watson of Second Hand Smoke will be selling $10 pulled pork plates to help with the cost of the funeral on Friday, May 1st at G & T’s Burritos.

Please find it in your heart to help relieve some of the burden from the families on both ends. ALL donations are greatly appreciated.