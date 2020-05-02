Paint Rock to hold Graduation

The Paint Rock Independent School District will hold a private graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The ceremony will be held in the Bill May Memorial Gymnasium at 6pm. Social distancing will be practiced with ALL invited guests checked for temperatures and required to wear a mask for the duration of the ceremony.

The ceremony is NOT open to the general public. Each graduate is being issued six tickets to invite six guests, and ONLY six guests to the event. However, the school will be live video streaming the entire event for those that cannot attend in person.

Many other school districts have opted to not have graduation ceremonies for their seniors; others to only have a “virtual” graduation; others are telling their seniors that they can drive up or pick up their diplomas; others are mailing diplomas home; others have delayed their graduations until the summer or possibly and still others have not announced their plans for graduation.

The State of Texas recently announced that “virtual graduations” would be approved automatically, but “in person” graduation ceremonies had to meet certain criteria in order to take place including social networking, temperature checks, and limiting the crowd size. After the plan was developed locally, the school’s attorneys had to review the proposal, and school officials had to get the approval of Concho County Emergency officials. In this case, the County Judge announced that the County’s Emergency proclamation would no longer be in effect thus freeing the district to host graduation activities. The Concho County Sheriff reviewed and approved the plans for graduation that Superintendent, Mr. Ron Cline and Principal, Mrs. Allison Tonne proposed. With the approval of these school and county officials, the district’s graduation plans were allowed to proceed.

Paint Rock is expecting to graduate 17 seniors this year. “One of the advantages of only graduating 17 seniors versus 70 or 700, like bigger schools, is that we can both social distance and have graduation in person for our students”, stated Superintendent Cline.

Prom is being rescheduled to take place during the summer.

Kindergarten graduation will be in the form of a vehicle parade around the campus. More information will be coming soon.