Paint Rock Class of 2020

William Hennig- Valedictorian

Karina Villegas- Salutatorian

FULL NAME: Travis Wade Bowen

PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Larry and Rebecca Bowen

COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Pursue a career in welding

FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: Always stay humble and kind

FULL NAME: Kylee Marie Cortese

PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Phil Cortese and Brandy Cunningham

COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I plan to attend Howard College and ASU for nursing

FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: My favorite bible verse is “But as for you, be strong and do not give up for your work will be rewarded” 2 Chronicles 15:7

FULL NAME: Haley Lynette Crawford

PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Veronica Campos, Perico Ramirez

COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: EMT training at TSTC in Abilene

FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: When the going gets tough, the tough gets going.

FULL NAME: Jesus Ismael Fuentes

PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Art and Cheryl Fuentes

COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I want to be a pipeline welder after high school.

FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: Don’t be afraid to go after what you want to be, and what you want to be. But don’t be afraid to be willing to pay the price. – Lane Frost

FULL NAME: Caden Ryan Harlow

PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Craig Harlow and Pamela and Raul Salgado

COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Join the workforce pursing a job in fabrication or mechanics.

FULL NAME: William Arthur Reynaldo Hennig (Valedictorian)

PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Andy and Jean Hennig

COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I plan to double major in Physics and Mathematics at Angelo State University

FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.” — Albert Einstein

FULL NAME: Miguel Martinez

PARENT / GUARDIAN NAMES: Javier and Rachel Martinez

COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Go to ASU for Physical Therapy

FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: I want to thank Google, Wikipedia and to whoever invented copy and paste. Thank you

FULL NAME: McKenzie McWhorta

PARENT / GUARDIAN NAMES: Rebecca Ludwig

COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I plant to become a secretary of assistant and maybe one day pursue my passion to become an author.

FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: If you lower your standards hard enough, you’ll reach your dreams without stretching too hard- Awsten Knight

FULL NAME: Thiago Nakamura

PARENT / GUARDIAN NAMES: Lydia and Michael Alatore

COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Return to Brazil to attend the College of Information Technology FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: “Die with memories, not dreams.”

FULL Derek Lane Plumley

PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Robin Taylor and Chester Plumley

COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Law Enforcement

FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: Heroes come and go, but Legends are forever. -Kobe

FULL NAME: Alexander Ramirez

PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Veronica and Federico Ramirez

COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Attending TSTC in Abilene for Computer Networking & Systems

FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: “You don’t have to feel the need to put somebody down to make yourself feel better.”

FULL NAME: Jonathan Ruiz

PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Ana Ruiz and Carlos Ruiz

COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I plan to start out as a welder doing small jobs until I find my calling. FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: “There is nothing so bad you can’t make worse.”

FULL NAME: Natthawat Sakuncharoenrat

PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Fisher Pyburn

COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I’m going to study in Chiang Mai University, Thailand Faculty of Civil Engineering and then when I graduate, I will go do business with my sister.

FULL NAME: Austin D. Stone

PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Jason and Jennifer Sherman and Austin Stone

COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Will attend McMurry University and run cross country.

FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: “Es ist nicht vorbei bis vorbei ist.” (It is not over until it is over)

FULL NAME: Karina Destiny Villegas (Salutatorian)

PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Kristy Jackson, Nathan Villegas

COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I will be attending Angelo State University as an Education Major.

FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: “Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations.” –

FULL NAME: Marilu Waller

PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Kathy and Terry Waller

COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I plan on attending Howard College in San Angelo to become a XRay technician.

FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: When driving, act like everyone else on the highway is blind, crippled or crazy. – Grandbud