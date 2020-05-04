Paint Rock Class of 2020



    William Hennig- Valedictorian

    Karina Villegas- Salutatorian

    FULL NAME: Travis Wade Bowen

    PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Larry and Rebecca Bowen

    COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Pursue a career in welding

    FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: Always stay humble and kind

     

    David Cerquetelli

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    FULL NAME: Kylee Marie Cortese

    PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Phil Cortese and Brandy Cunningham

    COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I plan to attend Howard College and ASU for nursing

    FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: My favorite bible verse is “But as for you, be strong and do not give up for your work will be rewarded” 2 Chronicles 15:7

     

    FULL NAME: Haley Lynette Crawford

    PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Veronica Campos, Perico Ramirez

    COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: EMT training at TSTC in Abilene

    FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: When the going gets tough, the tough gets going.

     

     

     

    FULL NAME: Jesus Ismael Fuentes

    PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Art and Cheryl Fuentes

    COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I want to be a pipeline welder after high school.

    FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: Don’t be afraid to go after what you want to be, and what you want to be. But don’t be afraid to be willing to pay the price. – Lane Frost

     

    FULL NAME: Caden Ryan Harlow

    PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Craig Harlow and Pamela and Raul Salgado

    COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Join the workforce pursing a job in fabrication or mechanics.

     

     

    FULL NAME: William Arthur Reynaldo Hennig (Valedictorian)

    PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Andy and Jean Hennig

    COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I plan to double major in Physics and Mathematics at Angelo State University

    FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.” — Albert Einstein

     

    FULL NAME: Miguel Martinez

    PARENT / GUARDIAN NAMES: Javier and Rachel Martinez

    COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Go to ASU for Physical Therapy

    FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: I want to thank Google, Wikipedia and to whoever invented copy and paste. Thank you

     

    FULL NAME: McKenzie McWhorta

    PARENT / GUARDIAN NAMES: Rebecca Ludwig

    COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I plant to become a secretary of assistant and maybe one day pursue my passion to become an author.

    FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: If you lower your standards hard enough, you’ll reach your dreams without stretching too hard- Awsten Knight

     

    FULL NAME: Thiago Nakamura

    PARENT / GUARDIAN NAMES: Lydia and Michael Alatore

    COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Return to Brazil to attend the College of Information Technology FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: “Die with memories, not dreams.”

     

     

    FULL Derek Lane Plumley

    PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Robin Taylor and Chester Plumley

    COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Law Enforcement

    FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: Heroes come and go, but Legends are forever. -Kobe

     

     

    FULL NAME: Alexander Ramirez

    PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Veronica and Federico Ramirez

    COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Attending TSTC in Abilene for Computer Networking & Systems

    FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: “You don’t have to feel the need to put somebody down to make yourself feel better.”

     

     

    FULL NAME: Jonathan Ruiz

    PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES:  Ana Ruiz and Carlos Ruiz

    COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I plan to start out as a welder doing small jobs until I find my calling. FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: “There is nothing so bad you can’t make worse.”

     

    FULL NAME: Natthawat Sakuncharoenrat

    PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Fisher Pyburn

    COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I’m going to study in Chiang Mai University, Thailand Faculty of Civil Engineering and then when I graduate, I will go do business with my sister.

     

    FULL NAME: Austin D. Stone

    PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES:  Jason and Jennifer Sherman and Austin Stone

    COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Will attend McMurry University and run cross country.

    FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: “Es ist nicht vorbei bis vorbei ist.” (It is not over until it is over)

     

     

    FULL NAME: Karina Destiny Villegas (Salutatorian)

    PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Kristy Jackson, Nathan Villegas

    COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I will be attending Angelo State University as an Education Major.

    FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: “Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations.” –

    Unknown

     

     

     

    FULL NAME: Marilu Waller

    PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Kathy and Terry Waller

    COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I plan on attending Howard College in San Angelo to become a XRay technician.

    FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: When driving, act like everyone else on the highway is blind, crippled or crazy. – Grandbud

     

