Paint Rock Class of 2020

William Hennig- Valedictorian
Karina Villegas- Salutatorian
FULL NAME: Travis Wade Bowen
PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Larry and Rebecca Bowen
COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Pursue a career in welding
FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: Always stay humble and kind
David Cerquetelli
FULL NAME: Kylee Marie Cortese
PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Phil Cortese and Brandy Cunningham
COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I plan to attend Howard College and ASU for nursing
FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: My favorite bible verse is “But as for you, be strong and do not give up for your work will be rewarded” 2 Chronicles 15:7
FULL NAME: Haley Lynette Crawford
PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Veronica Campos, Perico Ramirez
COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: EMT training at TSTC in Abilene
FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: When the going gets tough, the tough gets going.
FULL NAME: Jesus Ismael Fuentes
PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Art and Cheryl Fuentes
COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I want to be a pipeline welder after high school.
FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: Don’t be afraid to go after what you want to be, and what you want to be. But don’t be afraid to be willing to pay the price. – Lane Frost
FULL NAME: Caden Ryan Harlow
PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Craig Harlow and Pamela and Raul Salgado
COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Join the workforce pursing a job in fabrication or mechanics.
FULL NAME: William Arthur Reynaldo Hennig (Valedictorian)
PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Andy and Jean Hennig
COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I plan to double major in Physics and Mathematics at Angelo State University
FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.” — Albert Einstein
FULL NAME: Miguel Martinez
PARENT / GUARDIAN NAMES: Javier and Rachel Martinez
COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Go to ASU for Physical Therapy
FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: I want to thank Google, Wikipedia and to whoever invented copy and paste. Thank you
FULL NAME: McKenzie McWhorta
PARENT / GUARDIAN NAMES: Rebecca Ludwig
COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I plant to become a secretary of assistant and maybe one day pursue my passion to become an author.
FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: If you lower your standards hard enough, you’ll reach your dreams without stretching too hard- Awsten Knight
FULL NAME: Thiago Nakamura
PARENT / GUARDIAN NAMES: Lydia and Michael Alatore
COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Return to Brazil to attend the College of Information Technology FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: “Die with memories, not dreams.”
FULL Derek Lane Plumley
PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Robin Taylor and Chester Plumley
COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Law Enforcement
FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: Heroes come and go, but Legends are forever. -Kobe
FULL NAME: Alexander Ramirez
PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Veronica and Federico Ramirez
COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Attending TSTC in Abilene for Computer Networking & Systems
FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: “You don’t have to feel the need to put somebody down to make yourself feel better.”
FULL NAME: Jonathan Ruiz
PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Ana Ruiz and Carlos Ruiz
COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I plan to start out as a welder doing small jobs until I find my calling. FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: “There is nothing so bad you can’t make worse.”
FULL NAME: Natthawat Sakuncharoenrat
PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Fisher Pyburn
COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I’m going to study in Chiang Mai University, Thailand Faculty of Civil Engineering and then when I graduate, I will go do business with my sister.
FULL NAME: Austin D. Stone
PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Jason and Jennifer Sherman and Austin Stone
COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: Will attend McMurry University and run cross country.
FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: “Es ist nicht vorbei bis vorbei ist.” (It is not over until it is over)
FULL NAME: Karina Destiny Villegas (Salutatorian)
PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Kristy Jackson, Nathan Villegas
COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I will be attending Angelo State University as an Education Major.
FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: “Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations.” –
Unknown
FULL NAME: Marilu Waller
PARENT/GUARDIAN NAMES: Kathy and Terry Waller
COLLEGE/CAREER PLANS: I plan on attending Howard College in San Angelo to become a XRay technician.
FAVORITE MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE/SAYING: When driving, act like everyone else on the highway is blind, crippled or crazy. – Grandbud