Charles “Gene” Smith December 26, 1944 – May 07, 2020

Charles Eugene “Gene” Smith Jr., 75, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home in Ballinger, Texas.

Charles was born on December 26, 1944, to Charles Eugene Sr. and Ruth (Meadows) Smith in Nashville, TN. He served honorably in the United States Navy from February 1980 until his retirement. He married Vickie Elliott on August 20, 1999, at Grace Covenant Church in San Angelo, Tx. Charles attended Glory Road Cowboy Church. Gene was a people person, and once he met you, you were his friends for life.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents Charles Sr. and Ruth Winset and his brother Gary Smith.

He is survived by his wife Vickie, his children Dendy Rojas and husband Daniel of Pasadena, Maryland; Brandon Smith and wife Monica of San Angelo, Texas, and stepson Christopher Sargent and wife Heidi of Ballinger, Texas. He also survived by his grandsons Jacoby Rojas, Josiah Rojas, Jackson Rojas, Kai Smith, and Zachary Sargent.

Due to the current COVID crisis services for Charles will be set for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in his honor.