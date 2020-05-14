Ballinger High School Class of 2020

Austin Albarado

Son of Christina and Mike Albarado.

Austin has been an active participant in The Bearcat Band and Athletics.

In his free time, Austin enjoys sports, fishing, and playing games.

Austin is most influenced by his brother.

His favorite High School memory is hanging out with friends.

After High School, Austin plans to join the Army Reserves.

Pedro “Peter” Alfaro

Son of Sheldon and Priscilla Bean.

Peter has been an active participant in Football and Track.

In his free time, Peter enjoys running. lifting and working on vehicles.

Peter is most influenced by Sheldon Bean.

His favorite High School memory is when everybody came together to help him get his cancer treatments so he could be healthy again.

After High School, Peter plans to enlist in the Army and later attend Oklahoma University for electrical engineering.

Adrian Anene

Son of Louisa Anene.

Adrian has been an active participant in Football, Basketball, and Track.

In his free time, Adrian enjoys music, sports, and playing video games.

Adrian is most influenced by his brother, Jamal Anene, his sister Shaheena Anene, and his best friend Jadrian Martinez.

His favorite High School memory is getting his first dunk during the last playoff game and winning Bi-District Championship in basketball.

After High School, Adrian plans to attend Angelo State University to pursue a major in Marketing/Business Administration.

Tyler Armstrong

Son of Cheryl Armstrong.

Tyler has been an active participant in DECA.

In his free time, Tyler enjoys playing games, video editing, and playing the guitar.

Tyler is most influenced by Carson King.

After High School, Tyler plans to major in accounting and become a CPA.

Roy Aviles

Son of Roy and Veronica Aviles.

Roy has been an active participant in Football and Golf.

In his free time, Roy enjoys being on a golf course and hanging out with “girl” friends.

Roy is most influenced by his parents.

His favorite High School memory is beating the juniors in Powder Puff.

After High School, Roy plans to attend South Plains College and study Golf Turf Management.

Sierra Barrow

Daughter of Elizabeth and Lisa Manis.

In High School Sierra was an active participant in the Bearcat Band, Theater, and FCCLA.

In her free time, Sierra enjoys hanging out with her little brothers, photography, and cooking.

Sierra is most influenced by Libby Manis.

Her favorite High School memory was sophomore year, the bottom dressing room flooded, after clearing everything out, she and Heather Speckles ended up playing with a lot of props they didn’t know were in the theater department. It’s the little things, especially at 8 PM on a school night.

After High School, Sierra plans to attend Angelo State University for Psychology to pursue a career in Corrections and Criminal Justice.

Cooper Bean

Son of Terry and Shelly Bean.

Cooper has been an active participant in Football, Baseball, Basketball, Track, and UIL Mathematics.

In his free time, Cooper likes to play football, go fishing, play golf, work out, and hang with the boys.

Cooper is most influenced by his Grandpa.

His favorite High School memory is calling a blitz on defense and later hearing that Coach Wilson told my dad that he was going to call it the play before. Great minds think alike!!

After High School, Cooper plans to attend Hardin-Simmons University and major in Engineering.

Caitlin Bishop

Daughter of Sharon Perez and Andrew Perez.

Caitlin was an active participant in the Bearcat Band.

In her free time, Caitlin enjoys photography.

Caitlin is most influenced by her Uncle Mando.

Her favorite High School memory is hosting the haunted house at the Senior Carnival.

After High School, Caitlin plans to attend cosmetology school and open her own salon.

Karalyne Boggess

Daughter of Kyle and Rhonda Boggess.

Karalyne has been an active participant in Band, FCCLA, DECA, Rotary Interact, Cross Country, Tennis, and am a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.

In her free time, Karalyne enjoys listening to music and spending time outdoors playing with her pets.

Karalyne is most influenced by her parents.

Her favorite High School memory is advancing to the Area Band Competition her sophomore year.

After High School, Karalyne plans to attend Angelo State University to pursue a major in Biology for Pre-Dental Studies.

Luke Boggess

Son of Kyle and Rhonda Boggess.

Luke has been an active participant in Powerlifting, Football, Band, DECA, and National Honors Society.

In his free time, Luke likes to go fishing and hang with the boys.

Luke is most influenced by his parents.

His favorite High School memory is listening to Coach Minz’ crazy stories during his AVID class.

After High School, Luke plans to attend Angelo State University and is considering a career in a Health Science Profession (Nursing or Occupational Therapy).

Sarah Booher

Daughter of Ross and Patti Booher and Ida Booher.

Sarah has been an active participant in Basketball, Football trainer/manager and Track.

In her free time, Sarah enjoys hanging out with family and friends.

Sarah is most influenced by her mom.

Her favorite High School memory is Battle of the Classes her sophomore year.

After High School, Sarah plans to attend Howard College and join their Surgical Tech program.

Laura Brown

Congratulations to the Ballinger High School Salutatorian, Laura Brown.

Laura is the daughter of Bill and Gena Brown.

Laura has been an active participant in Band, Theatre, Choir, Debate, DECA, Rotary Interact, Junior Chamber of Commerce, Student Council, and NHS.

In her free time, Laura enjoys playing cards, painting, and holding her cat.

Laura is most influenced by her siblings.

Her favorite High School memory, although she can’t remember exactly which band contest it was, the announcer incorrectly assigned a 2 in marching when they had actually earned a perfect score. It was a really somber moment until Mrs. Wilson stood up and said “NO!” They fixed the mistake ten seconds later.

After High School, Laura plans to attend college with an undeclared major.

Josalyn Casarez

Josalyn is the daughter of Lisa and Jesse McClure.

Josalyn has been an active participant in Softball, Basketball, Volleyball, TAFE, and FCCLA.

In her free time, Josalyn enjoys hanging out with her family and friends.

Josalyn is most influenced by her mother because she has always been there for everything and supported her.

Her favorite High School memory is always cracking jokes down the halls with Megan Reyes.

After High School, Josalyn plans to Howard College to further her career in Nursing.

Irvin Castillo

Son of Kathy Castillo and Juan Zamora.

Irvin has been an active participant Art.

In his free time, Irvin enjoys going for walks, playing video games, and hanging out with friends.

Irvin is most influenced by his mom because she has always been there to take care of him.

His favorite High School memory is when Coach Regeon walked into class and one of the subs thought he was a student.

After High School, Irvin plans to take a year off to save money and later pursue a career in auto mechanics.

Daniel Cavazos Jr.

Son of Daniel and Sandra Cavazos.

DJ has been an active participant in football, basketball, and baseball.

In his free time, DJ enjoys fishing, golf, hanging with friends.

DJ is most influenced by his family.

His favorite High School memory is receiving the Golden Glove team trophy in baseball his sophomore year.

After High School, DJ plans to attend Cisco Junior College to play baseball. He is undecided on a major.

Payton Dankworth

Daughter of John and Tammy Dankworth

Payton has been an active participant of FFA and 4H.

In her free time, Payton enjoys stock showing.

Payton is most influenced by her big sister.

Her favorite High School memory is everyday mirror pictures in front of the Art room with Hallie.

After High Shcool, Payton plans to attend Esthetician school.

Rosemary Delgado

Daughter of Tony & Maricela Delgado.

Rosemary has been an active participant in Basketball and Golf.

In her free time, Rosemary enjoys sleeping, hanging with family and friends, watching Netflix and Hulu, basketball, and taking pictures.

Rosemary is most influenced by her six crazy siblings.

Her favorite High School memory is getting moved up for a basketball tournament her freshman year and dropping 17 points.

After High School, Rosemary plans to major in Kinesiology to pursue a career in coaching and teaching.

Hunter Dennis

Son of Heather Fuentes and Brent Dennis.

Hunter has been an active participant in art and photography.

In his free time, Hunter enjoys working and hanging with the boys.

Hunter is most influenced by his Uncle Ian.

His favorite High School memory is chilling with his friends.

After High School, Hunter plans to go to fire academy.

Katy Duke

Daughter of Jeanne and Kevin Duke.

Katy has been an active participant in the Bearcat Band and FFA.

In her free time, Katy enjoys being outside and kayaking.

Katy is most influenced by her Grandpa, Carroll Duke.

Her favorite High School memory is the week the band spent at Padre.

After High School, Katy plans to attend Texas Tech University to study Agribusiness.

Tanner Dunn

Son of Dwayne Dunn and Claudia Martin.

Tanner has been an active participant in woodshop.

In his free time Tanner enjoys playing video games and helping his dad at his workplace, Texas Pallet Co. or fixing vehicles.

His favorite High School memory is helping his friends however he was able to.

After High School Tanner plans on working at Texas Pallets with his dad.

Bailee Egan

Daughter of Patrick Egan and Kristi Smith.

Bailee has been an active participant in Cheerleading for 2 years and FCCLA.

In her free time, Bailee enjoys hanging out with friends, painting, and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Bailee is most influenced by her Gram.

Her favorite High School memory is Battle of the Classes.

After High School, Bailee plans to attend Howard College to become a Radiology Technician.

Fernando “Nandi” Falcon Jr.

Son of Andria Quirino

Nandi has been an active participant in Football, Basketball, and Baseball.

In his free time, Nandi enjoys hanging out with friends and family, fishing, and lifting weights.

Nandi is most influenced by his whole family.

His favorite High School memory is playing football.

After High School, Nandi plans to attend college and work.

Kameron Ferguson

Son of Amber and Brandon Ferguson.

Kameron has been an active participant in the Ballinger Bearcat Writing Club.

In his free time, Kameron enjoys video games, sleeping, and listening to music at any opportunity

Kameron is most influenced by his Grandfather, Monnie Robison. In Kameron’s early years, he was his rock.

His favorite High School memory is on December 3rd, 2016. He started dating his best friend in the entire world.

After High School, Kameron plans to attend Full Sail University and major in Creative Writing for Entertainment.

Jorian Fuentes

Son of Tina and Ruben Fuentes.

Jorian has been an active participant in baseball and football.

In his free time, Jorian enjoys fishing and playing baseball.

Jorian is most influenced by his parents.

His favorite High School memory is fishing with his friends.

After High School, Jorian plans to play baseball at a Junior College.

Zach Fuentes

Son of Eloyed Fuentes and Stacy Hopper.

Zach has been an active participant in the work study program.

In his free time, Zach enjoys playing video games, working, and spending time with family and friends.

Zach is most influenced by his mom.

His favorite High School memory is hanging out with friends.

After High School, Zach plans to attend Texas State Technical College in Waco and study the Electrical Lineworker program.

Nate Gallant

Son of Betty Cabrera and Nathan Gallant.

Nate has been an active participant in Cheerleading, the Bearcat Band, Cross Country, Track, Rotary, One Act, National Honor Society, Junior Chamber, and UIL Extemporaneous speaking.

In his free time, Nate likes to hang out with his friends, go on bike rides, take long naps, and binge watch TV shows on Netflix and Hulu.

Nate is most influenced by his friends and family.

His favorite High School memory is competing at the UIL Spirit State Championship for the first time my freshman year.

After High School, Nate plans to attend Texas State University and major in Marketing.

Jaleigh Garcia

Daughter of Melody and Lance Gallant.

Jaleigh has been an active participant in Basketball and DECA.

In her free time, Jaleigh enjoys staying home watching movies and fishing with her boyfriend Gavin.

Jaleigh is most influenced by her Grandma, Kay Cape.

Her favorite High School memory is winning Battle of the Classes.

After High School, Jaleigh plans to attend Howard College and transfer to Angelo State to further her career in nursing.

Andres Garza

Son of Monica and Joe Garza.

Andres has been an active participant in Cross country, Track, DECA, and Skills USA.

In his free time, Andres enjoys running and working.

Andres is most influenced by his Dad.

His favorite High School memory is spending time with his friends.

After High School, Andres plans to attend TSTC for to study Diesel Mechanic.

Stephanie Garza

Daughter of Angie Garcia and Richard Ornelas.

Stephanie was an active participant in going to class.

In her free time, Stephanie enjoys listening to music and drawing.

Stephanie is most influenced by music.

Her favorite High School memory is being with her friends.

After High School, Stephanie plans to get a job.

Isreal “Ethan” Gonzales

Son of Regina Gonzales.

Ethan was an active participant in Theater and Choir.

In his free time, Ethan enjoys playing video games and hanging out with his friends.

Ethan is most influenced by himself. J

His favorite High School memory is participated in his first fall production, his first time advancing to state, and meeting the coolest people he’s ever met as a freshman.

After High School, Ethan plans to major in game development or go become a professional actor.

Camilla Gonzalez

Daughter of Stephanie and Ernest Juarez and JJ Martinez.

Camilla has been an active participant in Varsity Cheerleading and Basketball.

In her free time, Camilla loves to work out and hangout with her family.

Camilla is most influenced by her mother. She is her rock!

Her favorite High School memory is her sophomore year when they won battle of the classes.

After High School, Camilla plans to attend South Plains College to further her career in nursing.

Kaitlyn Guillen

Daughter of Teresa Venegas and Genovevo Guillen.

Kaitlyn has been an active participant in Athletics all 4 years, played Varsity Softball all 4 years, Football Manager, Powerlifting Manager, and Art Club Member.

In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys running, working out, watching Netflix, playing with her dogs Oakley and Hazel, spending quality time with family and friends, and being outdoors.

Kaitlyn is most influenced by her family.

Her favorite High School memory is winning Battle of the Classes as well as being Bi-District Champs for softball.

After High School, Kaitlyn plans to attend Midwestern State University to major in Nursing.

Jonathan Gutierrez

Son of Guillermo & Yvonne Gutierrez.

In High School Jon was an active participant in athletics, FCCLA, Junior Chamber, Rotary Interact, NHS, Fall Production and One Act Play.

In his free time, Jon enjoys Golfing and hanging with the boys.

Jon is most influenced by his parents and their success.

His favorite High School memory is winning powderpuff with all the seniors.

After High School, Jon plans to attend ASU and major in Kinesiology to become an athletic trainer.

Darin Hall

Son of Michael and Eloise Hall.

Darin has been an active participant in Football, Track, Baseball One Act, and Fall Production.

In his free time, Darin enjoys golfing, fishing and making memories with the boys.

Darin is most influenced by the thought of being successful.

His favorite High School memory is giving Coach Alan Wilson a hard time every single day.

Jerren Holmstrom

Son of Angie and Kevin Holmstrom.

In his free time, Jerren enjoys playing basketball and playing games.

Jerren is most influenced by my big brother Thomas.

His favorite High School memory is playing basketball.

After High School, Jerren plans to be a welder and work on the turbines.

Kaycee Horton

Daughter of Cristi and Dwaine Horton.

Kaycee was an active participant in Special Olympics all 4 years of High School.

In her free time Kaycee loves to listen to music, be outside, look at magazines and hang out with family and friends.

Kaycee is most influenced by her parents and siblings.

Her favorite High School memory is going to Sonora to compete in Special Olympics.

After High School she plans to just live life to the fullest.

Christopher Irby

Son of Mark and Jeane Irby.

Chris has been an active participant in the Bearcat Band and sound/stage manager for One Act plays.

In his free time, Chris enjoys playing video games and beard growing.

Chris is most influenced by Wendi Poteet because of her snarky wit and math knowledge!

His favorite High School memory is acting as the Bearcat Bachelorette for Coronation 2020.

After High School, Chris plans to attend Angelo State University as a Computer Science major and work for Elon Musk after Graduation

Jared Jones

Son of Sheila and Karl Albright.

Jared has been an active participant in DECA.

In his free time, Jared enjoys hanging out with his friends, playing video games, and listening to music.

Jared is most influenced by his friends.

His favorite High School memory is hanging out with my friends during lunch.

After High School, Jared plans to attend Angelo State University and majoring in Computer Science.

Elyssa Korn-Flores

Congratulations to the Ballinger High School Valedictorian, Elyssa Korn-Flores.

Elyssa is the daughter of Tony and Jennifer Flores.

Elyssa has been an active participant in UIL, Band, Cheer, Track, Rotary, Cross Country Softball, DECA, and Colorguard.

In her free time, Elyssa enjoys growing succulents, eating Reese’s, and hanging out with her bffs, Bryanna and Nate.

Elyssa is most influenced by her mom. She has been through a lot when Elyssa was growing up, but she never showed it. She gave Elyssa and her sister the best lives. She never fails to encourage her through all her sports and extracurricular activities.

Her favorite High School memory is competing in track and getting to Regionals the past three years. She created bonds with the girls on the mile relay, which was important to her. By encouraging each other, there was no workout they wouldn’t do, even though they complained a lot.

After High School, Elyssa plans attend Angelo State University and major in managerial accounting.

Jazmine Lagunas

Daughter of Maria Lagunas.

In her free time, Jazmine enjoys painting, reading and writing.

Jazmine is most influenced by Frida Khalo. She loves her art and that she is her own muse. She is also influenced by Ayn Rand.

Her favorite High School memory is when her English teacher from when she lived in Indiana gave her a book to read that changed her outlook on life and really taught her something new for a change. It was really inspiring.

After High School, Jazmine plans to attend community college to pursue a career in Psychology.

Ricardo Lopez

Son of Richard and Maria Lopez.

Ricardo has been an active participant in Football, Track, and Powerlifting.

In his free time, Ricardo enjoys running and lifting weights.

Ricardo is most influenced by The Rock.

His favorite High School memory is playing in his first varsity football game. It was the best feeling when the crowd is cheering you on.

After High School, Ricardo plans to join the United States Marine Corps.

Shaianne Luna

Daughter of Abel and Angie Luna.

Shaianne was an active participant in powerlifting, FCCLA, and Art Club.

In her free time, Shaianne enjoys drawing, cooking, singing, and dancing.

Shaianne is most influenced by her Great Aunt Alice, her Uncles Gabriel, Rene, Fabian, Felix A, Pete and Andrew, her Aunts Yazmin, Less, Crystal, Advita, Christina, and Cassie, and her parents.

Her favorite High School memory is becoming FCCLA President and going to State her Freshman and Junior year in Powerlifting.

After High School, Shaianne plans save up for a year and then go to culinary arts school.

Christopher Martinez

Son of Anita Martinez.

Chris has been an active participant in UIL Math & Science and DECA.

In his free time, Chris enjoys winning at Cornhole and hanging out with the guys.

Chis is most influenced by his two older brothers.

His favorite High School memory is when Mrs. Dixon hopped on the water pong table in the high school parking lot.

After High School, Chris plans to attend Angelo State University where he most likely plans to major in Accounting.

Julie Martinez

Daughter of Angela and Robert Martinez.

Julie has been an active participant in Band, DECA, Rotary Interact, Junior Chamber, NHS, Softball, Track, JV Basketball, UIL Calculators and UIL Science.

In her free time, Julie enjoys reading, listening to music, endless card games with friends, annoying my mother, and watching Netflix.

Julie is most influenced by anyone who speaks their mind.

Her favorite High School memory is winning battle of the classes and powderpuff. #Classof20.

After High School, Julie plans on furthering her education to get a degree is Respiratory Therapy.

Mia Martinez

Daughter of John and Raquel Martinez.

Mia has been an active participant in the Bearcat Band, DECA and Art Club.

In her free time, Mia loves taking naps and procrastinating.

Mia is most influenced by her Dad.

Her favorite High School memory is her Friday nights in the band section.

After High School, Mia plans to attend Tarleton State University in the fall and major in Biology.

Bonnie McKillip

Daughter of Erin McKillip and David Gonzalez.

Bonnie has been an active participant in the Bearcat Band, VASE, theatre, and Art club president.

In her free time, Bonnie loves creating art and writing.

Bonnie is most influenced by her mother.

Her favorite High School memory is her first VASE competition.

After High School, Bonnie plans to attend Angelo State University to major in Political Science.

Nia Nieto

Sister of Dominick Nieto.

Nia has been an active participant in Art Club, FCCLA, and Creative Writing Club.

In her free time, Nia loves listening to music and spending time with friends and family.

Nia is most influenced by the thought of being successful.

Her favorite High School memory is being vice president of the art club

After High School, Nia plans to attend Howard College and pursue a career in nursing.

Caesar Nuñez

Son of Mike and Marilu Nuñez.

Caesar has been an active participant in Fall Production, One Act Play, FCA, Football Trainer, Basketball, Track, Baseball, Competition Cheer.

In his free time, Caesar enjoys music and photography.

Caesar is most influenced by his parents and all they have been able to achieve.

His favorite High School memory is winning battle of the classes his sophomore year

After High School, Caesar plans attend ASU where he will be a member of the ASU Coed Cheer Team and will major in Kinesiology to become a Physical Trainer.

Edgar Nuñez

Son of Mike and Marilu Nuñez.

Edgar has been an active participant in Football, Basketball, Baseball, and Track.

In his free time, Edgar likes to golf, fish or hang out with the boys.

Edgar is most influenced by his brother, Xavier.

His favorite High School memory is rushing for 303 yards against Anson his junior year.

After High School, Edgar plans to attend Hardin-Simmons University and major in Business.

Michael Parks

Son of William Parks.

Michael was an active participant in the BHS work program.

In his free time, Michael enjoys playing games and playing with his siblings.

Michael is most influenced by his dad.

His favorite High School memory is his time spent in Coach Regeon’s class.

After High School, Michael plans to go to trade school and become an auto mechanic.

Cameron Poteet

Son of Dwane and Wendi Poteet.

Cameron has been an active participant in FFA.

In his free time, Cameron enjoys riding bucking horses and cowboyin’.

Cameron is most influenced by his dad, Dwane Poteet.

His favorite High School memory is taking Ag trips with his favorite teacher, Mr. Frey.

After High School, Cameron plans attend Tarleton State University to rodeo during college and cowboy.

Kaydence Quiroga

Daughter of Reyna Uribe.

Kaydence has been an active participant in Art club, FCCLA, Theater, Softball, and Track.

In her free time, Kaydence enjoys reading, painting, and photography.

Kaydence is most influenced by her mother because she is a very independent person and has always made time for Kaydence and her siblings even in her busiest hours.

Her favorite High School memory is the band trip to South Padre for band at the end of her sophomore year.

After High School, Kaydence plans to join the Navy and become a Corpsman. If plans change she plans on attending ASU and becoming a Pediatrician.

Alyssa Rangel

Daughter of Terry Galicia, Erica Garcia and Daniel Sandoval.

Alyssa has been an active participant in softball, track, basketball, band, and FCCLA.

In her free time, Alyssa enjoys playing guitar, accordion, piano, trumpet, snare drum and quads, and dancing.

Alyssa is most influenced by her Grandma, Terry Galicia. She works so hard to get to take care of me.

Her favorite High School memory is when the band went to Area finals in Amarillo her sophomore year.

After High School, Alyssa plans to attend Angelo State University to major in Biology and become a Physician Assistant.

Jaton Reed

Son of Angela Mueller.

Jaton has been an active participant in Cross Country, Track, and Golf.

In his free time, Jaton enjoys hunting and fishing.

Jaton is most influenced by, his Mother Angela Mueller, his Aunt Amanda King, his Uncle Kelly King, and his Grandmother Tammie Mueller.

His favorite High School memory is being a medalist Regional Qualifier in District Golf in the 2019 season held at Shady Oaks.

After High School, Jaton plans on committing to the US Army followed by a career in automotive diesel mechanics.

Megan Reyes

Daughter of Primo and Corina Reyes.

Megan has been an active participant in Yearbook, Powerlifting, and Theater Arts.

In her free time, Megan enjoys hanging out with her friends, playing volleyball with her siblings, and playing with her dogs.

Megan is most influenced by her Grandparents, Bedo and Mary Jane Juarez.

Her favorite High School memory is painting pictures with Shaianne and Josalyn in Art class.

After High School, Megan plans to move to West Virginia, work for a while, and then maybe College.

Brenson Riggs

Son of Billie Smith.

Brenson is a hard worker who spent most of his time out of school working.

In his free time, Brenson enjoys fishing, shooting and working.

Brenson is most influenced by his parents.

His favorite High School memory is ag memories.

After High School, Brenson wants to join the Police Academy.

Gerriann Rose

Daughter of Juan and Glenda Fuentes.

Gerriann has been an active participant in Art, Photography, and FCCLA.

In her free time, Gerriann enjoys photography, art, and working.

Gerriann is most influenced by the quote, “You live to learn and succeed for yourself that’s the best success out there!”

Her favorite High School memory is every memory, but mainly the pep rallies. They always showed everyone that no matter what, they have each other.

After High School, Gerriann plans to attend college and study Criminal Justice.

Jenna Rossignol

Daughter of Richard and Lisa Rossignol.

Jenna was an active participant in varsity softball, FCCLA, band, a basketball manager, and Rotary Interact.

In her free time, Jenna enjoys music, baking, and painting.

Jenna is most influenced by her parents.

Her favorite High School memory is winning Bi-District Softball her sophomore year.

After High School, Jenna plans to attend Trinity University and major in Psychology.

Ethan Sanchez

Son of Ernest and Addie Escobar.

Ethan has been an active participant in Football, Basketball, and Track.

In his free time, Ethan enjoys hunting, free hand climbing, playing on his PS4, and driving around with friends!

Although he doesn’t have just one specific person, Ethan has been most influenced by several people he has met over the years that have taught him important life lessons.

His favorite High School memory is all his football games and his upcoming graduation.

After High School, Ethan plans to move to Campwood, TX and to go into the workforce as a rancher. He plans to eventually move to Colorado.

Zach Sargent

Son of Heidi and Chris Sargent.

Zach has been an active participant in the Bearcat Band.

In his free time, Zach enjoys playing video games and making money.

Zach is most influenced by his friends and family.

After High School, Zach plans to attend Howard College.

Adrian Tapia III

Son of Rosa and Adrian Tapia.

Adrian has been an active participant in the Football, Basketball, Baseball, and Track.

In his free time, Adrian enjoys going out to fish on a beautiful morning.

Adrian is most influenced by his parents every day.

His favorite High School memory is Friday night football games.

After High School, Adrian plans to become a successful firefighter.

Irving Velasquez Valdez

Son of Juan and Patricia Garcia.

Irving has been an active participant in Athletics and Rotary Club.

In his free time, Irving enjoys being outside fishing with friends and he also likes to watch Soccer on T.V.

Irving is most influenced by his mother.

His favorite High School memory is passing the STAAR Test.

After High School, Irving plans to attend TSTC in Sweetwater to obtain a degree in Diesel Mechanic.

James Washington

Son of James and Regina Washington.

James was an active participant in basketball, football and golf.

In his free time, James enjoys playing basketball and hanging out with his friends.

James is most influenced by his father.

His favorite High School memories are all school sporting activities.

After High School, James plans to attend Pikes Peak Community College and then attend The University of Colorado Springs.

Christian Watkins

Son of Quentin and Margaret Watkins.

Christian has been an active participant in Football, Baseball, and FFA Activities.

In his free time, Christian enjoys riding horses and being with friends

Christian is most influenced by his parents and their strong work ethic.

His favorite High School memory is all of the FFA competitions he has participated in.

After High School, Christian plans to work for a year and then go to college.

Kaitlyn Worthington

Daughter of Kristy and Shane Worthington.

Kaitlyn has been an active participant in the Bearcat Band, FFA Ag Sales and an FCCLA officer.

In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys kayaking and spending time with family.

Kaitlyn is most influenced by her Uncle Ray. Despite his disability his attitude is always positive and uplifting.

Her favorite High School memory is her first Ag Sales competition.

After High School, Kaitlyn plans to attend Southern New Hampshire University online for Family and Child Services. After finishing at SNHU, she plans to work for Child Protective Services.

Garrett Zertuche

Son of Shorty and Shana Zertuche.

Garrett has been an active participant in Football, Band, Theater arts, Fall Production, Golf, One Act Play, Vocal Solo Ensemble, and was recognized as Band Beau and Most Talented.

In his free time, Garrett enjoys golf, singing, playing pool and hanging out with friends.

Garrett is most influenced by his mom and dad because they work harder than anyone he knows and always put other people before themselves. They have always been there and supported him no matter what.

His favorite High School memory is being MC and singing for coronation and Corona for forcing us to stay home.

After High School, Garrett plans attend Howard College and then transfer to ASU to pursue a career in nursing.