Corene Dean June 24, 1929 – May 19, 2020

Corene Dean, age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 19, 2020, at Sundance Inn in New Braunfels, Texas.

She was born June 24, 1929, in Wilmeth, Texas to Roy and Mary (Condra) Bowen, the youngest of four children. During her childhood the family moved to Ballinger, Texas. Growing up she worked at Perry Brother’s Five & Dime from the age of 13, being promoted to manager by the time she turned 16. She graduated from Ballinger High School in 1946 at the age of 16 and married George William “Bill” Dean at the Ballinger Presbyterian Church in 1948. They had one child, Larry W. Dean, in June of 1950. Over the years, she worked at Worked at Tigner’s Jewelers (later Bryan Jewelers), Heidenheimers and White Auto Store. In 1965 she moved to Kerrville and later to San Antonio. She worked at Montgomery Ward in San Antonio in Ladies Fashions from 1965-1975, ultimately working her way up to store manager. She moved to Austin in 1975 and worked at Frost Brother’s Department Store for ten years as a cosmetician. In 1985 she returned to San Angelo to be closer to her son and granddaughter, working at both Connie’s and Linda’s Boutique for over 20 years before retiring in 2005. In 2005, she moved to New Braunfels to be close to family. She’s been a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Austin Texas since 1983.

Corene is preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Rice (“Sister”) and Christine Ellis (“Tenor”), one brother G.W. Bowen (“Sonny Boy”) and her beloved son Larry W. Dean.

She is survived by granddaughter Alyson (Dean) Harris and husband James, of Georgetown, Kentucky; and great-grandchildren Caleb Strube, Peyton Harris & Eli Harris. Other survivors include very special nieces & nephews Danny Dean, Sonny Ellis, Janet (Ellis) Lewis, Linda (Rice) McGough, Susan (Rice) Drake, Debbie (Rice) Thomas, Herb Palmer, and their spouses, as well as numerous good friends she’s made along the years.

She touched many lives over the years with her bright smile and charming manner and will be missed terribly. The family would like to give special thanks to Rhonda Robbins of Elara Caring Hospice, who has been a truly treasured friend to Corene over the past five years.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Corene has touched are invited to the Old Runnels Cemetery, FM 2887 Ballinger, Texas, for a graveside service, Saturday May 23rd at 1:00pm to celebrate her life.