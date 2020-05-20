Richard Hopson Pinckney February 29, 1936 – May 17, 2020

Richard Hopson Pinckney lost a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease May 17, 2020. He was born February 29, 1936 in Austin, Texas the son of Thomas Dudley and Dorothy (Crawford) Pinckney.

A 1955 graduate of Austin High, his dream was to become a State Game Warden. With the encouragement of Capt. Sprott, Richard was s elected to attend the training academy for the Game & Fish Commission (now called Texas Parks & Wildlife Department) at Texas A&M University. After a first assignment on the lakes in Llano County, he was transferred to Lampasas County which had become vacant. After moving to Lampasas County, Richard met and married Sharon Casbeer, his soul mate of 57 years. Initially, he worked both Lampasas and Mills Counties. This made life interesting when he would be in one end of Lampasas County and get a call to some place near the end of Mills County. This also made life interesting for his family who at that time were expected to dispatch calls from a base station in the home at all hours of the day and night. Richard was a dedicated law enforcement officer and was recognized as Game Warden of the Years by the Parks & Wildlife Department. He also received the Shikar Safari Award as outstanding officer for Conservation officers in the Southwest Division, which was presented in St. Louis, MO. Richard was also a charter member of the Texas Game Warden Association. He retired after 35 years of service in September 1993 and for some time raised thoroughbred race horses.

Richard loved to joke with his friends and could give as much ribbing as he took, which sometimes was a lot. It goes without saying that he loved his family and adored his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, and two sons, Richard Lane Pinckney (Martha) of Ballinger Timothy Lamar Pinckney (DeAnna) of Mansfield, grandchildren; Hannah Hoelscher (Devon) of San Angelo, and Jase Pinckney and Reed Pinckney of Mansfield. Sister, Dixie Kay Braziel (John) of Austin, sister-in-law, Jane Pickett of Goldthwaite, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. He will also be greatly missed by his miniature schnauzer, Heidi, whom he dearly loved.

Graveside funeral service is Friday May 22, 2020 at 10 am at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas.

Sneed Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.