Runnels County Receives Hand Sanitizer Donation from ExxonMobil

As part of its COVID-19 response, ExxonMobil’s refinery in Baton Rouge is producing hospital-grade hand sanitizer that they are donating to first responders, hospitals and communities across Texas. Last week, members of the ExxonMobil team delivered 15 gallons of hand sanitizer to Runnels County, which will be distributed to local law enforcement, emergency personnel and residents in need. “We so appreciate this kind gesture from ExxonMobil to help our residents, staff, fire department and our local EMS stay safe as they do their jobs,” said Runnels County Judge Barry Hillard.

ExxonMobil Pipeline Company will operate the Wink to Webster pipeline, which runs through the area.