Dixie Lynn Montgomery January 09, 1952 – June 02, 2020

Dixie Lynn Montgomery of Ballinger, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Shannon Hospital from a long illness. She was born on Wednesday, January 9, 1952, to Tom and Virginia Montgomery at Shannon Hospital in San Angelo, Texas. Dixie was a popular hairdresser in Ballinger for many years. She is survived by two daughters and three grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister and one brother, as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her puppy, “Little Man” remains in good hands. Special thanks to Rosemarie Cowan for all the loving care she provided for Dixie.

In Lou of flowers, please donate to the local animal shelter.