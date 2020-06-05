Talpa Talk 6-5-2020

Hello To All:

It has been a quiet week out here. Mostly. There has been a certain amount of me hollering. What could I have to be screaming about? A couple of weeks ago, early in the morning, probably about 6:am, I fell off the bed. Not just fall, I took the mattress with me. The mattress was on top of me, knocked the lamp off the night stand and all my bottles of pills. I was trying to wake up and understand where I was and why I couldn’t move. All I could do was yell, “JUDY”! And she answers what? She looks over and finally understands what a critical matter it was. Took her a minute to turn on the light, move the mattress and covers somewhat off of my head and I crawled out. I don’t know what it was. A dream of some violent part of my past or a snake in the bed, I just don’t know what. Made the bed up and tried to get another hours sleep. Go forward a week and on Saturday night, when Judy wasn’t here, I had a worse episode. I just rolled off the bed and did a free fall on the floor. Not far you say? Try it. I think that I broke, bruised, separated or other wise injured about half of my ribs. Here I am alone. On the floor and in a pretty good amount of pain. I couldn’t get back on the bed. Just sat there until daylight and was able to get up on side of the bed. Go to the bathroom and looked for bones sticking out or what ever. Couldn’t believe it. Not even a bruise. Ok, wait a while and see how it goes. I have had broken or bruised ribs before, going back to football days. I know that there isn’t much to be done for it. You are not going to tape me up or ace bandage me up tight and then I sneeze. That is a new pain for you. I thought to wait a day or so and see if the pain went away. Did not really improve. Then on this Thursday night I did it again. Everything but the bedrail was on top of me. Lucked out and Judy was there to give me help. It took a while for her to clear the wreck again. I really don’t know what this is all about but I will have to find a reason and do something different. Still have not heard back from the doctor where the X-rays were taken. I may have to sleep on a blanket on the floor.

Just got word from the doctors office, ribs 4 thru 6 on the left side are cracked.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob