Central Texas Farm Credit Stockholders Re-Elect Halfmann to Board of Directors

EARLY, Texas ― Central Texas Farm Credit stockholders have re-elected Robby Halfmann of Ballinger to the rural lending cooperative’s board of directors. As members of the six-person board, he will represent the interests of fellow stockholders.

Halfmann owns a stocker cattle and cow-calf operation and farms small grains in Runnels, Coleman, and Concho counties. He is also the foreman and co-owner of Frey Cattle Company, and is a shareholder in S&H Land and Livestock in Concho County. He is a member of the Runnels County Farm Bureau. Halfmann has served the Central Texas Farm Credit board since 2008 and currently serves as chairman.

“Because we are a cooperative, our stockholders elect our board members, who are stockholders themselves,” said Central Texas Farm Credit CEO, Jimmy Chambers. “Robby has displayed exceptional leadership and is committed to ensuring the safety and soundness of our operations. We congratulate Mr. Halfmann and thank our customer-members for participating in the election process.”

Halfmann will serve a three-year term on the Central Texas Farm Credit board, which also includes Mike Finlay of Lohn; Kenneth Harvick of Comanche; Philip Hinds of Coleman; Steven Lehrmann of Sagerton; and Burl Lowery of Brownwood.

Central Texas Farm Credit is a member of nationwide Farm Credit System, financing farm and ranch land, agribusiness operations, rural land and homes, and recreational property in its 20-county area. Headquartered in Early, the cooperative has branch offices in Brady, Coleman, Comanche, Haskell, San Angelo, and San Saba.