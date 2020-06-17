Ballinger has many events happening for 140th Birthday

One of the main complaints in a small town is that there is never anything to do. June 26th and 27th Ballinger is trying to answer the question of whether there is a such thing as too much!

Both days will be packed with excitement at the City Park for the Hotter than Hell BBQ Cookoff that includes not only the cookoff, but a washer tournament and volleyball tournament as well, among other events. Saturday downtown there will be a Sidewalk Showcase with approximately two dozen vendors expected to show up and sell their wares. Kicking off the day Saturday there will also be a 5K fun run hosted by the Ballinger Area Chamber of Commerce starting at the community center next to the park.

Get out of the house, have some fun and enjoy festivities of all kinds on these two event filled days!