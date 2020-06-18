Rowena Lions Club BBQ Cookoff

The Rowena Lions Club will be holding it’s 15th annual “Meet You at the Square” BBQ Cook Off on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in downtown Rowena, TX. Categories will include Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Beans and Margaritas. The event will officially start at the Rowena Vol. Fire Dept. Building at 10am with a Flag Raising ceremony followed by a cook’s meeting. There will be a Children’s Parade at 11:00am and all children are welcomed to participate.

Entry fee for the cook off is $75 per team. Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded to the top entries in each category.

The Rowena 4H will be selling BBQ sandwiches and other refreshments throughout the day. There will be a washer pitching tournament following the cook off.

For more info/entry form: Cliff 325-442-2331 M-F 8am-5pm or 325-977-1672, Mike 325-442-2006 after 6pm, Howard 325-895-1648, Pat 325-442-3541 after 6pm.