Joelda Jalomo October 24, 1970 ~ July 1, 2020

JoElda Jalomo, 49, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in San Angelo.

No services are scheduled. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Miss. Jalomo was born October 24, 1970, in Stephenville to Daniel and Angelita Jalomo. She has been a resident of San Angelo since 2011 moving from Ballinger. JoElda worked for Community Medical Center as a Dietary Technician from 2014 until earlier this year. Former member of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ballinger. She was the #1 Dallas Cowboys fan. JoElda loved listening to music, cooking, and spending time and taking care of her family and friends. She was a hard worker and was a very strong-willed woman.

Survivors include her daughter, Candace Esquivel of San Angelo; her son John Esquivel of San Angelo; her beloved granddaughter, Caelan Martinez of San Angelo; four sisters, Anna Martinez of Ballinger, Rebecca Cavazos and husband Eddie of Lubbock, Irene Jalomo of Ballinger, and Tina Thormeyer and husband Tom of Tuscola; four brothers, John Joe Rivera and wife Kristine of Midland, Oscar Rivera of Ballinger, Catarino Rivera, Jr. of Clyde, and Frank Jalomo of San Antonio; Joelda was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Daniel Gomez Jalomo, Jr., and Mario Raul Rivera; and a sister-in-law, Joann Rivera.

The family would like to express their deepest thanks to the staff and her co-workers at Community Medical Center for their love and support during this difficult time, you all held a special place in her heart. We know she is forever grateful.