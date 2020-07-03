Talpa Talk 7-3-2020

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. No question as to if summer is here now or not. Getting hotter every day. So far I think that

105º is high. That is going by my electric weather station outside. I don’t really trust the weather station in Abilene. I don’t know how they get their information. Mine is on the front porch.

Last week I mentioned two of my old friends, Eddy and Sterling. The bad news is that yes, Eddy passed on. I have not seen or heard directly from him in years. There are probably a dozen of guys like that. After graduation they moved on and didn’t keep in touch with anyone. So, the list of known school mates gets shorter. Next week a story or two about people who come and go in our lives. About Sterling, he had a birth mark, as many of us do. A brown patch of skin. I have one silver dollar size on my right bicep. Usually covered and no one sees it. Sterling has a couple of brown spots in probably the worst place possible. They are inside his ears. It looks like he has dirty ears. Those of us who know him don’t think a thing about it. I have seen more than one school teacher embarrass herself by calling Sterling to the front of the class. She was going to teach him a lesson about washing your ears. Then have to stand there with a clean Kleenex as Sterling explained that it was just a birth mark.

I know a couple more stories but they involve really embarrassing birth marks or growths in , uh, inconvenient places. Best to leave those stories alone. So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob