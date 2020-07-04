William Doyle O’Bryant October 21, 1939 – July 2, 2020

William Doyle O’Bryant was born on October 21, 1939, in San Antonio, Texas to W.D. and Althea (Keller) O’Bryant. He was raised in Sanderson, Texas, and graduated from Sanderson High School in 1957. After graduation, he attended McMurry College in Abilene TX and married Tommy Kay Parisher on June 21, 1958, in Sonora, Texas.

He worked for the Crockett County Road Department for 7 years, then El Paso Natural Gas for 23 years, and for Western Gas Resources for 15 years.

Dub was one of 4 Emergency Care Technicians for Crockett County. He was certified as an EMS instructor to Special Skills, Level A EMS Class Coordinator. He taught EMS classes in Ozona, Sonora, Iraan, Eldorado, and Rankin.

He was the ambulance coordinator for Crockett County for 10 years, a member of the fire department for 6 years, and taught Rescue at Texas A &M Fire School for 5 years.

Dub was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and served as a Deacon, and was licensed to preach. He was a member of Beacon Baptist Church in San Angelo, and a member of the Ozona Masonic Lodge.

His pride and joy was his family, his church, and his stock farm in Carlsbad, TX.

Dub lost his wife.TK O’Bryant on July 4, 2002. He Married Janice Manton on Feb 1, 2003, and he lost her on December 25, 2017.

Dub is survived by his sons, William Dugan O’ Bryant ad wife Paula, Thomas William O’Bryant and wife Melissa; Granddaughters, Jacklyn, Kaci, Bryanna, Teagan; and one grandson, Rowdy.

He now has victory in Jesus.

Graveside services will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10:00 am, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Ozona, officiated by Roy Ramon. Services are under the direction of Lange Funeral Home.