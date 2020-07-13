Jeane Everett July 06, 1932 – July 09, 2020

Doris Jeane Everett, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehab.

Jeane was born on July 6, 1932, to Clyde and Vivian (Colvin) Sartain in Post, Texas. She married James “Bud” Everett on September 30, 1949, in Post, Texas. He preceded her in death on April 25, 2002. Jeane worked lovingly for Ballinger ISD for 34 years and retired in December of 1999. She was also a member of the Church of Christ, in Ballinger, Texas. She was a great cook! She enjoyed cooking for the people she loved because it meant sitting together, laughing and enjoying a meal around her dining room table. And, although she could give you the exact recipe, it never turned out as good as hers. Jeane was known for her fantastic sense of humor! Oh, she could tell the funniest stories of raising all 4 of her kids! It was never a dull moment with her. She was a huge sports fan! She didn’t miss a college or NFL game and she could talk football with the best of them! Jeane also had an uncanny way of making you feel everything was going to be alright. It could have been her calm demeanor, her steadfast faith or her favorite phrase, “It is what it is,” but you just felt better after being around her. She greatly missed her people during this forced isolation, so if you don’t think social distancing or loneliness can be the death of someone, think again!

She is preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Vivian Sartain, her husband Bud Everett, her brother Robert Sartain and wife Joann, and sister Dorothy Nell Gossett and husband Phil.

Jeane is survived by her children; sons Randy Everett and wife Beverly of Ballinger, Steve Everett and wife Dee of Waco, Tx, Gary Everett and wife Vi of Ballinger, and daughter Susan Eubanks and husband Andy of Floresville, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren Tonya and Shane Meier, Shelley Hale, Chad and Gina Everett, Ben and Robin Eubanks, and Paul Eubanks. Jeane will also be remembered by her great-grandchildren; Mills Meier, Mason Meier, Abbey Hale, Lainey Hale, Emiley Hale, Whitney Everett, Garrett Everett, Reilly Eubanks, Zane Eubanks, Anderson Eubanks, and Piper Eubanks. Jeane is also survived by several very special nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Jeane will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 9:00 am at Lange Funeral Home, with her funeral service to follow at 10:00 am with Max Pratt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carnegie Library in Ballinger, The American Heart Association, or the Kidney Foundation in her honor. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hall B at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

