Clinics are starting back up having regular clinics in August. Travel to other locations to hold clinics will begin in September. There are restrictions to have these clinics be by appointment only and clients can only be scheduled every 30 minutes. Clinics will require facemask for anyone over the age of 2 and only 1 adult may accompany children receiving vaccinations. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact 325-365-2564 Option 2.