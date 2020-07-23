Jerry (Jake) Arthur Baker December 21, 1935 – July 17, 2020

Jerry (Jake) Baker, of Ballinger Texas, passed away Friday, July 17th, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jake was born to Johnnie Harry and Ivah Bernice Smith on December 21, 1935, in Winters Texas.

Jake attended Ballinger high school in Ballinger, Texas, where he played football. Jake was a wide receiver and in 1953, one year before he graduated, he was a state championship finalist for catching the only touchdown pass for Ballinger High. On August 31, 1957, Jake married the love of his life, Nancy Thompson Baker in Waco, Texas. Jake went on to become a salesman for M&M Packing Co. for 28 years. After that, he worked as the food service supervisor at the Runnels County Jail for 14 years. Jake also served The Volunteer Fire Department for 38 years. He was once elected “Fireman of the Year”! He retired in 2013. Jake loved his dogs “Brandy” and “Bozo” and his cat “Sneaky Pete”.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and 2 siblings; sister, Fadine Williams, and brother, Danny Baker.

Jake will be remembered by his wife, Nancy Thompson Baker, his sons; Russ Baker of San Angelo, Texas, and Rodger Baker of Stafford, Virginia. His daughters; Lynn De La Cruz of Winters, Texas and Melissa Jones of Ballinger, Texas, his 9 grandchildren, his 9 great-grandchildren, and his sister, Norma McFarland of Saginaw, Texas, and brother, Randall Baker of Harlingen, Texas.

A memorial service will be held for Jerry, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Lange Funeral Home Chapel. A private family graveside service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Ballinger.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the home health nurses who took such great care of Jake during his time of need. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital or your local ASPCA.