Mary Gonzales October 23, 1937 – July 15, 2020

Maria (Mary) Gonzales, 82 of San Angelo died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Central Texas Nursing and Rehab.

She was born on Saturday, October 23, 1937 in San Angelo, Texas to Manuel and Santiaga (Orona) Medallin. Mary was a homemaker for many years. Mary was a beautiful lady that was truly one of a kind and the definition of independence.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Gonzales, Jr., sons Joe Chavez and George Chavez.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Vancil, and granddaughters Anna Vancil, Isabella Vancil, and Dixie V.; son Anthony Chavez and children Anthony Jr., Angelica, and Michelle; and 5 greatgrandchildren. She is also survived by her special friend, Rachel Mitchell, who helped her and was her best friend.

Services will be held at a later date.