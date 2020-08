BMA’S MINISTRIES IN TRANSITION

THE BALLINGER MINISTERIAL ALLIANCE BEGAN SERVING THE COMMUNITY LONG BEFORE ANY OF THE CURRENT MEMBERS BECAME A PART OF IT. THROUGH OUT THE YEARS VARIOUS MINISTRIES HAVE BEEN A PART OF THE EFFORTS TO SERVE LOCAL NEEDS IN THE NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. JESUS TOLD US WHEN HE WAS HERE ON EARTH THAT THERE WOULD ALWAYS BE OPPORTUNITIES TO CARE FOR OTHERS. WE WANT TO CONTINUE HIS MINISTRY AND USE EVERY AVENUE POSSIBLE TO MEET AS MANY NEEDS AS POSSIBLE.

THE CURRENT MEMBERS OF THE BMA HAVE BEEN DISCUSSING OUR CURRENT PROGRAMS. WE HAVE BEEN SEARCHING FOR THE BEST WAYS TO SERVE AS MANY AS POSSIBLE IN THE MOST EFFICANT WAY.

VARIOUS REASONS HAVE LED TO SOME OF THE DECISIONS TO MAKE TRANSITIONS IN OUR SERVICES.

WE HAVE CHOSEN TO STOP THE BACKPACK PROGRAM THAT HAS BEEN CARRIED ON FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS. WE FEEL THAT THERE IS A BETTER WAY TO MEET THE NEEDS FOR OUR LOCAL FAMILIES THAN THROUGH THIS WEEKLY DISTRIBUTION AT THE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. AT THE SAME TIME, WE ARE DIVERTING FUNDS TO HELP ASSIST MORE WITH THE MEALS ON WHEELS PROGRAM. THE BMA HAS BEEN INVOLVED IN GETTING THIS PROGRAM IN BALLINGER THROUGH ABILENE MEALS ON WHEELS PLUS. BMA FUNDS HELP WITH THE DELIVERING OF THE MEALS FROM ABILENE FOR EACH DAY’S DELIVERIES. MORE FUNDS ARE NEEDED TO HELP COVER THE COSTS OF THIS GOOD PROGRAM.

THE OPERATION OF THE COMMUNITY PANTRY WILL TRANSITION INTO A DISTRIBUTION OF FOOD WITH A DELIVERY FROM ABILENE FOOD BANK ONE DAY EACH MONTH. WE WILL STILL BE NEEDING VOLUNTEERS TO HELP US SET UP, PACK FOOD BOXES AND CHECK IN THOSE WHO COME. THIS TRANSITION WILL HELP US SAVE ON THE EXPENSE OF UTILITIES AND OTHER EXPENSES WE ARE NOW INCURRING IN OPERATING THE PANTRY. THE BUILDING THAT HAS BEEN GENEROUSLY PROVIDED BY ST. MARY’S CHURCH IS IN NEED OF REPAIR OR REPLACEMENT AND THERE HAVE BEEN CONCERNS OVER LIABILITY ISSUES. CONSIDERING THESE THINGS, THE MEMBERS OF BMA ARE SETTING UP THIS NEW WAY OF FOOD DISTRIBUTION.

WE HAVE NOT CLOSED THE PANTRY YET, BUT WE ARE ENCOURAGING THE CLOTHING DISTRIBUTION ALONG WITH A $2.00 PER BAG SALE. THE CURRENT HOURS ARE MONDAY, WEDNESDAY AND FRIDAY MORNINGS. FOOD CAN STILL BE PICKED UP ON THESE DAYS. BMA PLANS TO VACATE ITS CURRENT FACILITY BY SEPTEMBER 15TH.

ON SEPTEMBER 9TH WE WILL HAVE OUR FIRST ONCE A MONTH FOOD BOX DISTRIBUTION AT THE PANTRY. ALL INDIVIDUALS AND FAMILIES WHO ARE IN OUR FILES TO GET FOOD WILL BE SERVED ON THIS DAY. WE WILL PLAN OUR DISTRIBUTION EACH MONTH WORKING WITH THE ABILENE FOOD BANK. ANYONE WHO NEEDS FOOD IS ENCOURAGED TO COME. ALL CLOTHING LEFT AT THE PANTRY WILL BE FREE ON SEPTEMBER 9TH. WE ARE NO LONGER RECEIVING CLOTHING DONATIONS.

WE WANT TO THANK EVERY VOLUNTEER WHO HAS HALPED TO KEEP THE PANTRY RUNNING THROUGHOUT THE YEARS. LOTS AND LOTS OF WORK HAS HAPPEN TO HELP OUR NEIGHBORS. WE GREATLY APPRECIATE THE WONDERFUL HELP. WE COULD NOT HAVE DONE THIS WITHOUT OUR FAITHFUL VOLNTEERS.

BMA HAS SET UP A HELP HOTLINE. ANYONE NEEDING TO MAKE AN APPLICATION FOR FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE CAN CALLTHE BMA HELPLINE AT 325-365-0383. THE PHONE WILL BE ANSWERED EACH MONDAY MORNING FROM 9:00AM TO NOON. AT OTHER TIMES THERE WILL BE A MESSAGING SYSTEM.

MEMBERS OF THE BMA ARE SEEKING TO HAVE MINISTRY THAT WILL HELP AS MANY AS POSSIBLE. TIMES HAVE BROUGHT ABOUT SOME CHANGES FOR ALL OF US. WE PRAY OUR MINISTRY IN CHRIST’S NAME WILL HONOR HIM. DONATIONS TO THE BMA CAN BE SENT TO PO BOX 21, BALLINGER, TEXAS 76821.

SUBMITTED BY: MAX PRATT, PAST PRESIDENT OF BMA