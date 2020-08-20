Talpa Talpe 8-20-2020

Hello To All:

It has been a quiet week out here. Probably the hotest week so far. One day we recorded 111º . Of course my sister, who lives In Odessa, had to best me and said they had 112º . When you get over 100º it doesn’t really matter, it is too hot.

Last Monday we went to a funeral. It was for Patsy Leonard. She was the wife of Lawrence Leonard for 53 years. She grew up in Tala and had a lot of local history to tell about. She was the youngest of three children that Bryan and Zeola Clayton raised out here. The Clayton family had ranchland out here and Runnels County for over 160 years. Judy got to know the family when Patsy’s father, Bryan, had a broken hip and she took care of him for about 18 months.

She said that Patsy took her in as a friend and part of the family.

That is the way that Patsy was, a sweet caring person to all.

I had several occasions to go to their house. Judy did some work out there and went along sometimes to help. At our wedding, Patsy was the Matron of Honor and Lawrence gave her away.

Time will pass and things will go on. We will complain about the heat and the cold and there will be meetings with friends and big dinners at Christmas and Thanksgiving, but there will be something missing. That will be the presence of a sweet, loving Patsy Sue Leonard.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Tala Bob