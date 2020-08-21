Ballinger attempts to shake off the rust against Anson

Recap:

Early in the scrimmage against Anson on Thursday August 21st, even if you had no clue about the ending of this past school year or the loss of summer 7-on-7, you could tell that both teams had been out of action for a long period of time. Both teams were sluggish and gassed at times. The Junior Varsity did a highly respectable job against the Tigers scoring three times offensively and once defensively while only giving up one score. The Varsity, who has struggled against Anson in district the past two seasons, continued to struggle containing the Anson offense despite Anson not having an entrenched starter at quarterback.

On offense there were some big plays by the Bearcats. Weston Rollwitz and Gavin Martinez each had big catches downfield and Garret Dixon made some strong plays from the halfback position, including one run of over 20 yards where he slashed in and out of the defense . Mental errors accrued throughout the contest for both teams as emotions ran high. The Bearcats didn’t lose any fumbles, but Tyler Vaughn threw two interceptions as he was having a tendency to hold onto the ball a little long. This is something that should fix itself with more game repetition. Ballinger will have a lot of film to look at ahead of their contest against a stout Jim Ned team to open the season next Friday.