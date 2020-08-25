Guadalupe Esquivel August 11, 1931 – August 21, 2020

Guadalupe Esquivel, 89, of Winters, Texas, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Central Texas Nursing in Ballinger, Tx.

Guadalupe was born on August 11, 1931, in Winters to Juan and Oralia (Trevino) Esquivel. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and loved to be present at mass. She had several joys in life but she loved playing bingo, working on puzzles, and attending baseball and football games to watch Fabian play. Guadalupe above all loved spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Oralia Esquivel, her son Mario Esquivel Sr., and her grandson Lawrence Rey Esquivel.

Guadalupe is survived by her son, Harvey Esquivel and wife Gina of Ballinger, her grandchildren; Mario Esquivel Jr. of Lubbock, Joelda Esquivel of Winters, Katherine Esquivel of San Angelo, Fabian Esquivel of Dallas, Hailey Esquivel of Ballinger, Sabrina Esquivel of Winters, Jacob Esquivel of Ballinger, and Jarrett Esquivel also of Ballinger. She will also be greatly missed by her 8 great-grandchildren.

A rosary will be held for Guadalupe on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 6:00 pm the chapel at Lange Funeral Home, and her Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ballinger, Texas. Father Yesu Mulakaleti will officiate. Interment will follow at Northview Cemetery.

The family would like to give special thanks to Central Texas Nursing for their loving care of Guadalupe.

We recommend at this time that you follow the guidance of the CDC (wearing a mask, social distancing, sanitizing/washing hands frequently) for helping prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and suggest expressing your condolences to family, friends and loved ones without personal contact.