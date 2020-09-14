Ballinger fleeces the Wolves

In what was expected to be a Ballinger route on Homecoming the Bearcats held up their end of the bargain in a 34-2 defeat of the Colorado City Wolves.

Ballinger forced a quick punt out of the C-City endzone on their first possession and one catch run by Garrett Dixon for 33 yards is all it took to get Ballinger on the board for to take the lead that they would hold for the rest of the game.

Colorado City would lose the ball on their second possession on a beautifully played ball in the air that Gavin Martinez jumped up and snagged in front of the receiver. Ballinger came back with their own turnover as Carter Arrott didn’t get enough air under the ball after rolling out to his left before throwing it downfield. After forcing another punt by C-City Ballinger would only need two plays on their next drive to score again. This time an end around to Weston Rollwitz for 49 yards would put another score on the board for Ballinger.

Another three and out forced by the Ballinger defense led to another score four plays later as Garrett Dixon ran the ball over the goal line for his second score of the game. Another short possession by the Wolves would lead to a long scoring drive for Ballinger with Dixon on the receiving end of a Carter Arrott pass for another score.

Ballinger didn’t press the issue much after this point and scored again on a punt return by Weston Rollwitz that was blocked beautifully as Weston took it up the home sidelines for the score.

In a game that Ballinger dominated it certainly wasn’t pretty. Colorado City had 34 yards of offense when the majority of all defensive starters had been pulled from the game. They finished the game with 154 yards after threatening the Ballinger endzone twice on their last two possessions. Scoring drives of one, two, four plays in the first half as well as a special teams touchdown with Weston Rollwitz taking a punt for a touchdown in the 2nd half.

Ballinger next plays the Clyde Bulldogs on September 18th at Bearcat Stadium. Clyde is 1-2 with losses against Cisco and Idalou. They most recently won their matchup against Reisel 52-14.

Players of the Game vs Colorado City:

Dylan Hostetter:

Anytime you have a player make 21 tackles in a game it is special and is a rare feat. Dylan was seemingly in on every play of the game and made stops all over the field even having three for a loss.

Aiden Busnlehner and Colton Belk:

Eleven tackles for Aiden and thirteen for Colton helped to keep the Colorado City offense from getting any kind of traction.

Gavin Martinez:

Gavin not only had a beautiful interception where he expertly high-pointed the ball he also had a great catch and run on a dumpoff pass from Carter Arrott that went for 40 yards and one of the Bearcats longest passes of the year.

Players to Watch vs Clyde:

Carter Arrott:

In order for Ballinger to beat Clyde Arrott will have to have his most complete game as it looks like he will be the quarterback moving forward for Ballinger. Clyde will score points and will be the toughest opponent Ballinger has faced since Jim Ned in Week 1.

Adam Winn:

Adam hasn’t been needed very much the last few weeks. This will have to change against Clyde. They will throw the ball and Adam needs to impose his will on defense to keep the Clyde offense from doing what they want.



Tyler Vaughn:

Vaughn looked good in his return to the field last week against Colorado City. He will need to be even better against Clyde. They will test our safeties as they push the ball downfield. This is where Tyler has been known to make plays.