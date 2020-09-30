Ballinger Schoolboard Election Info

    Ballinger ISD School Board elections will be held November 3, 2020 with the general election.
    The following positions will be open:
    SMD1-Manuel Galvan (unopposed)
    SMD6-Dale Halfmann
    Michelle Aguilera
    We encourage everyone to utilize the early voting option. It will begin in October and will have special extended dates and hours this year due to Covid and social distancing. Early voting will take place at the Elections Office (600 Strong Ave. Ballinger, Tx.)
    The scheduled dates are:
    October 13th: 7am-7pm
    October 14th: 8:30am-5pm
    October 15th: 8:30am-5pm
    October 16th: 8:30am-5pm
    October 17th: 8am-2pm
    October 19th: 8:30am-5pm
    October 20th: 7am-7pm
    October 21st-23rd: 8:30am-5pm
    October 22nd: 8:30am-5pm
    October 23rd: 8:30am-5pm
    October 24th: 8am-2pm
    October 26th: 8:30am-5pm
    October 27th: 7am-7pm
    October 28th: 8:30am-5pm
    October 29th: 8:30am-5pm
    October 30th: 8:30am-5pm
    October 31st: 8am-2pm
    **EVERYONE IS ENCOURAGED TO GET OUT AND VOTE EARLY TO AVOID CROWDS!

