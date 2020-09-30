Ballinger Schoolboard Election Info

Ballinger ISD School Board elections will be held November 3, 2020 with the general election.
The following positions will be open:
SMD1-Manuel Galvan (unopposed)
SMD6-Dale Halfmann
Michelle Aguilera
We encourage everyone to utilize the early voting option. It will begin in October and will have special extended dates and hours this year due to Covid and social distancing. Early voting will take place at the Elections Office (600 Strong Ave. Ballinger, Tx.)
The scheduled dates are:
October 13th: 7am-7pm
October 14th: 8:30am-5pm
October 15th: 8:30am-5pm
October 16th: 8:30am-5pm
October 17th: 8am-2pm
October 19th: 8:30am-5pm
October 20th: 7am-7pm
October 21st-23rd: 8:30am-5pm
October 22nd: 8:30am-5pm
October 23rd: 8:30am-5pm
October 24th: 8am-2pm
October 26th: 8:30am-5pm
October 27th: 7am-7pm
October 28th: 8:30am-5pm
October 29th: 8:30am-5pm
October 30th: 8:30am-5pm
October 31st: 8am-2pm
**EVERYONE IS ENCOURAGED TO GET OUT AND VOTE EARLY TO AVOID CROWDS!