Bearcats stung by Yellowjackets

The matchup between the 4-0 Ballinger Bearcats and the 4-0 Llano Yellowjackets was expected to be a tough contest for both teams, but the Bearcats came away with more questions than answers as they fell 34-0.

Llano was an extremely explosive offense that dwarfed anything the Bearcats had seen to this point and they scored on multiple big plays. Ballinger’s defense, when able to keep the Llano quarterback in the pocket, had the ability to make the Yellowjackets drive downfield and get stops. The big plays destroyed any hope for Ballinger as the game progressed. Ballinger’s offense had a bumpy game seeing multiple drives end in the redzone. They were able to move the ball, but not able to finish with points. The good news for Ballinger is they would likely not see another team of Llano’s caliber until deep into the playoffs.

Ballinger will be off this week before starting district play on the road against Brady. With time to get healthy Ballinger will enter a district that is nowhere near as difficult as what they have faced thus far. Looming on the Bearcat schedule is an October 30th matchup with 4-0 Bangs that could very well be undefeated when Ballinger hosts the Dragons.