Daniel David Fischer Jr. February 27, 1931 – October 03, 2020

Daniel David Fischer Jr., 89, of Olfen, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, Texas.

Daniel was born on February 27, 1931, to Daniel David and Anna B (Wilde) Fischer Sr. in Olfen, Texas. He was a decorated Army veteran of the Korean War and was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in action against the enemy. He was also awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, the U.N. Service Medal, as well as the Korean Service Medal with three bronze stars. Daniel married Peggy L Timms on October 18, 1951, and she preceded him in death on May 2, 2002. On April 7, 2005, he married Harriet Halfmann Fischer at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen, Texas. He spent his life after his military service as a farmer and rancher and as a member of various prestigious organizations including the Ballinger V.F.W. 8119 and the Knights of Columbus.

He is preceded in death by his wife Peggy L Fischer, his parents Daniel and Anna Fischer; his brothers Ivan, Harvey, and Francis Fischer; his sisters Marcella Zly and Arlene Gunyon, and his grandchildren Lyndi Derringer and Jake Jones.

Daniel is survived by his wife Harriet Halfmann Fischer; his daughter Dana A Bailey of Abilene; his sons Michael D. Fischer of Ballinger, Randall P. Fischer of San Angelo, and Keith F. Fischer also of San Angelo; his sister LaRita Jansa; his brothers-in-law John Gunyon, Edwin Zly, and Tommie Timms and wife Mary Lou; and his sister-in-law, Barbara Fischer. He is also survived by his stepchildren Julie Halfmann, Anthony Halfmann, Gail Leal, Christopher Halfmann, Beth Lloyd, Bridget Raymond, and Amy Hoffman. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Shay Marrow, Mathew Jones, Amy Bailey, Jace Fischer, Breanne Fischer, Ty Fischer, Tanya Fischer, Kaycee Fisher, 15 step-grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 10 step-great-grandchildren. Also, surviving are eight brothers and sisters-in-law and their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews.

A rosary will be held for Daniel on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 6:00 pm at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen and a Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 10:00 am also at St. Boniface with Fr. Ariel Lagunilla celebrating. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Runnel’s County Meals on Wheels, Smile Train, or the V.F.W. in Daniel’s honor. The family would like to especially thank Amy and Hatti Hoffman for their special care of Daniel during this time.