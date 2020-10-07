James Wesley Pounds May 20, 1969 – October 04, 2020

James Wesley Pounds, age 51, of Winters, Texas passed away on October 4, 2020, at Shannon Medical Center. He fought a long, hard battle with kidney disease. The Lord saw he was weary and tired and He decided to take him Home.

Wesley was born May 20, 1969, in Snyder, Texas. He graduated from Winters High School. He enjoyed the outdoors, guns, and riding his Harley. Wesley worked as a Respiratory Therapist at Hendrick Hospital. He also worked in the oilfield as a pumper until his illness overcame him.

Wesley leaves behind his mom and step-dad, Jo and Mark Collins of Winters, Texas; his sisters, Kyla Collins of Winters, Texas, and Kim (Chad) Beal of Coleman, Texas; two nephews and four nieces.

Wesley touched many lives in his quiet way. He will be missed but never forgotten.

Wesley will be cremated and no service is planned.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude for the care given to Wesley at Shannon Medical Center.