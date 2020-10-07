Juanita Ann Barclay Tucker March 24, 1927 – October 06, 2020

Juanita Ann Barclay Tucker, age 93, passed away on October 6, 2020. She was welcomed into this world by her loving parents, Robert Joseph Barclay, Sr. and Sophronia Ann Rodgers Barclay on March 24, 1927, in McCullough County, Texas. She graduated in May 1944 from Rochelle High School.

Juanita attended Incarnate Word Nursing College in San Antonio, Texas in June of 1944, where she received her LVN. She worked at the Sealy Hospital in Santa Anna, Texas from January 1946 through June 1946, where she met and married Roy E. Tucker on August 5, 1946, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Coleman, Texas. They moved to Midland, Texas in 1950. She worked for the Midland Police Department for 32 years, from 1960 until her retirement in 1992.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sophronia Ann Barclay; husband, Roy E. Tucker; her son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Shirley Tucker; grandson, Kevin Dietderich; son-in-law, Raymond A. Meek; sister and brother-in-law, Lucille & Louis Miller; sister and brother-in-law Weida and Clayton Larremore; sister and brother-in-law Wilma and Amos Region; and her brother, Robert J. Barclay, Jr.

She is survived by her children, Teri and Walt (Deac) Dietderich of Midland, Texas; Jim and Sandy Tucker of Midland, Texas; Mary and Tommy Carre’ of Coleman, Texas; Liz and Carl Mitten of Granbury, Texas; Steve and Teresa Tucker of Anson, Texas; Tom Tucker of Coleman, Texas; and Stephana and Marc Sanderson of Talpa, Texas. She is also survived by her sisters, Violet Munro of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and Claudine Brown of Rainer, Oregon, as well as, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Juanita was a volunteer for The American Red Cross for 25 years, Servicemen’s Wives and Mothers Club, Planned Parenthood, St. Vincent DePaul Society for 20 years, and St. Ann’s Family Fair.

Rosary Service at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, with Mass of Christian Burial following at 2:30 pm., and burial following at Santa Anna Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ballinger, Texas, or a charity of your choice.