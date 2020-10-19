Raul Lopez Jr July 21, 1962 – October 15, 2020

Raul Lopez, Jr, age 58, of Abilene, Tx, passed away on October 15, 2020, in Ft. Worth, Tx.

He was born on Saturday, July 21, 1962, to Raul and Bertha (Picon) Lopez Sr. in Ballinger, Texas. He worked for several years for Ren-Tech as a welder. He loved many things but above all, he adored his family and friends. He was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys, dancing, “The King”, Elvis Presley, playing the guitar, and watching TV.

He is preceded in death by his father, Raul Lopez, Sr.

Raul is survived by his sons Ray Lopez of Navasota, Texas, Justin Lopez and wife Ursula of Winters, and his daughter Kelly Lopez and Partner Julio Correa of Ballinger. He is also survived by his siblings, brother Sammy Lopez of Ballinger, brother Johnny Lopez of Ballinger, sister Gracie Lopez and partner JR Farquhar of Abilene, brother Rene Luna and wife Les of Ballinger, brother Gabriel Lopez and wife Jazmine of Honolulu, Hawaii, sister Eliza Conger of Ballinger, and brother Fabian Lopez and wife Crystal of Ballinger. Raul will also be dearly remembered by his 9 grandchildren.

A visitation for Raul will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow the next day on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 10:00 am at the 8th Street First Baptist Church with Pastor Alejandro Gonzalez officiating. Interment will follow at Latin American Cemetery.