Billy Wayne Simpson June 07, 1936 – October 20, 2020

Billy Wayne Simpson, 84, of Winters, Texas passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Central Texas Nursing Home in Ballinger, Texas.

Bill was born on June 7, 1936, to Andes Emmett and Effie Irene (Jennings) Simpson in Winters. He served honorably in the United States Marines from 1954 to 1962. During his service in the military, he married Patsy Owen in Yuma, AZ on February 5, 1956. Bill was a jack-of-all trades and spent his entire life working outside as much as possible and getting his hands dirty. He worked many years as road crew for Runnels County. Besides his work for the county, he also served on the Winters Volunteer Fire Department, and the Winters Rodeo Association. After he retired, he had the privilege of serving as pastor at Moro Baptist Church. Both Bill and Pat were members of the First Baptist Church in Winters. He also found a special home in the Bluff Creek Cowboy Church. Bill never met a stranger, loved to tell tales and greeted everyone with a wave or hearty handshake and a smile. He was known to many as Dad or Uncle Bill.

He is preceded in death by his parents Emmett and Effie Simpson, his wife Patsy, his brothers Andy and Richard Simpson, and his sister Linda Roberts.

Bill is survived by his sons Wayne Simpson and wife Mary of San Angelo and Robert Simpson of Winters; his daughter Kim Passow and husband Kris of Mesa, AZ; his grandchildren Juanita Moreno and husband John of Fulshear, TX, Emily Ducker and husband Ferris of Lynn Haven, FL, and Chase Passow of Corpus Christi; and one great-grandson Samuel Moreno. He is also survived by his siblings Peggy Tully and husband Jim, Sharon Jones and husband Pinky, Cynthia Barbian and Becky Jones and spouse Tommy.

Funeral service for Bill will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 23,2020, at the First Baptist Church of Winters, with Marcy Grun officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church in Winters, Bluff Creek Cowboy Church or a charity of your choice in his honor.