Father Hubert Wade October 15, 1946 – October 16, 2020

Rev. Hubert (Hugh) Wade, Jr. passed away in San Angelo on October 16, 2020, at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo.

Rev. Hugh Wade was born on October 15, 1946, to Hubert Wade Sr. and Dorothy Merion Preczewski in Norfolk, Virginia. He is survived by his three sisters, Mary-Margaret Neff, Dorothea Wade, Michele Talarico; five nieces, and two nephews.

After completing a four-year tour in the U.S. Army, which included 2 years in Vietnam, Rev. Wade entered the Missionhurst CICM religious community in 1969 at Arlington, VA, and was ordained a Roman Catholic Priest by Bishop Carroll T. Dozier on May 14, 1977, in Norfolk, VA. He worked as Vocation Director of the Missionhurst Community until going to Belgium in the summer of 1979. While in Belgium, he was given permission to work as a contract chaplain for U.S. Forces in Belgium and Germany. Shortly thereafter he was granted permission to serve as an Army chaplain. In June 1980 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served at Ft. Stewart, GA; Camp Howze and Camp Stanley, Korea; Ft. Monmouth, N.J.; and then back to Germany to serve as a community chaplain for 16 years. He retired from the U.S. Army October 31, 1996.

Father Wade was incardinated into the Diocese of San Angelo on December 17, 1984, and served in the following parishes: St. Patrick Parish – Brady, St. Francis Xavier Mission – Melvin, and St. Francis of Assisi Parish – Abilene. His last assignment was for 20 years at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Parish – Ballinger, Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission – Robert Lee, St. James Mission – Bronte, before retiring on July 25, 2016. He was not only the parish priest; he was also very involved in the community. He was active in the local Ministerial Alliance, and together they ran the local food pantry where they served hundreds of local families with food and clothing. He also started, with two others, the “Veteran’s Meal” which is to feed all the Veterans and active military who show up for the local Veteran’s Day parade and celebration.

In addition to parish assignments, Fr. Wade served in numerous diocesan positions on various councils and boards: Vicar for Priests, Director of Seminarians, Diocesan College of Consultors, Diocesan Presbyteral Council, Priest Pension Board, and Dean of the San Angelo Deanery. Fr. Wade was also active in preparing couples for marriage through the Engaged Encounter.

Viewing will be held at Lange Funeral Home all day Tuesday, October 20, 2020, and Wednesday, October 21, 2020, until time of the Vigil.

Vigil and Rosary will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Masks are required for those in attendance.

Following the Wake Service, Fr. Wade will lie in state through the night at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena, Texas, with a Knights of Columbus honor guard present. All are invited to pay their prayerful respects.

Fr. Wade’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church in Rowena at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, with Bishop Michael J. Sis presiding. Masks are required for those in attendance. The recorded video will be available after the event on the website of Lange Funeral Home at www.ballingerfuneralhome.com. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rowena.

In accordance with Father’s wishes, there will be a celebration-of-life meal following the Vigil Service at the SPJST Hall in Rowena Texas.

In lieu of flowers, Fr. Wade requested that any donations in his memory be made to the Diocesan Seminarian Burse, Catholic Diocese of San Angelo, P.O. Box 1829, San Angelo, Texas 76902 to support the education of seminarians.