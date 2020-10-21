Jack Raymon Smith August 13, 1940 – October 20, 2020

Jack Raymon Smith passed away on October 20, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children. Jack was born on 8/13/1940 to A.H. (Buzz) and Grace Smith in Ballinger, Tx. He married the love of his life, Carmen Cochran, on 6/2/1962 in Bangs, Tx.

Jack was a butcher by trade, and began his career at Dankworth Packing, before owning and operating Winters Meat Processing in Winters, Tx. Jack returned to Dankworth Packing in his retirement. Jack was a lover of all animals and raised and cared for horses, dogs, cats, and chickens all his life. Jack could tell a good story, and he was at his best sitting and visiting with friends and family.

Jack is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carmen Smith, son, Andy and Michelle Smith of Winters, Tx. and daughter, Stephanie and Doug Hite of Rowena, Tx. He is survived by his grandchildren who were all blessed to be at his side in the end. Jaci and Reid Johnson, Paige and Andrew Chamberlain, Tanner and Rachel Hite, Kaci and Eric Gully, Jessica and Guy VanPelt, and Kylie Perry, Shelby and Hayden Hollingsworth, Baily Knight, and Brenna Knight and by 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister-in-law Darlene Smith, brother in law, Philip and Joyce Cochran and sister in law Rhonda Cochran, and a host of friends and family.

Visitation will be at 409 Ewald, Rowena, Tx Friday, October 23rd at 6 pm. Services will be at Lange Funeral Home on October 24th at 10 AM with burial following at Old Runnel’s Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the many friends and family for all their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Thank you to Hospice of Ballinger for their loving care of our Daddy in his last days.