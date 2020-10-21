Silvia Ann Molina July 05, 1955 – October 18, 2020

Silvia Ann Molina passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones at home. Silvia was 65 years old, born in Ballinger, Texas, on July 5, 1955.

She is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Frances Molina, her father, Vicente Medrano, and her mother, Tomasa Medrano.

Silvia is survived by her son Eric Molina and daughter-in-law Janessa Molina of Ballinger, Texas, and her four grandchildren, London, Brett, Jaeger, and Lyndyn Molina. She is also survived by her brothers, Bennie (Maria) Medrano, and Mario (Denise) Medrano of Ballinger, Texas; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Silvia was a life-long resident of Ballinger, Texas. She loved her community very much. Her hobbies were going to garage sales, collecting crafts, and odds and ends. She loved spending time with her son and grandchildren. They were her pride and joy.

A special thank you to her doctors at Shannon, Hospice of Ballinger, the Brennan Rollwitz family of Rowena, Texas, and everyone else who has helped the family through this difficult time.

A Rosary will be held at the Lange Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 6 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 10 am at St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ballinger, Texas, with burial to follow at the Garden of Memories in Ballinger, Texas.