THE BACKROADS OF EASTERN RUNNELS COUNTY

A Driving Tour of Fall Foliage, Wildlife, and Historical Sites

Sponsored by the Runnels County Historical Commission

Friday, October 30, 2020. Meet at Runnels County Courthouse at 8:00 am, or join us in Winters and leave from Z. I. Hale Museum at 8:30 am. Please invite friends and combine together in vehicles. Tour is 90 miles and will end at Lowake Steak House in Rowena for lunch. Bring your camera. Make sure you have plenty of gas. You may want to bring your RCHC books—Historical Markers and Schools. The RCHC will have a meeting after lunch. All Historical Commission activities are open to the public.