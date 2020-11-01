Richard Dixon February 05, 1953 – October 29, 2020

Richard Dixon, 67, of Wingate, Texas passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene, Texas.

Richard was born on February 5, 1953, to Willie and Elizabeth (Herrick) Dixon, in Beaumont, Texas. He served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam war. He married the love of his life, Jan Herring, in Abilene, Texas on May 28, 1977. Richard also served as a medic and firefighter for the Volunteer Fire Department in Fannett, Texas. He loved many things, especially the great outdoors and all of its many facets. He loved camping, duck hunting, traveling by motorcycle and RV with Jan across all of the states, including Alaska, and all of the Canadian provinces. He also enjoyed dabbling in carpentry.

He is preceded in death by his parents Willie and Elizabeth Dixon.

Richard is survived by his wife Jan, sisters Deborah Pretty and Sonya Dixon, his stepson Michael Fergus and wife Ronda, many nephews, and his beloved dog Saber.

A rosary service will be held for Richard on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 6:00 pm at St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ballinger. His Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 10:00 am, also at St. Mary’s with Father Yesu Mulakaleti celebrating, and Father Laurent Mvondo co-celebrating. Interment will follow at Wingate Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. The family would like to thank the fourth floor and ICU nursing staff at Hendrick Medical Center South for their kind and compassionate care during such a difficult time.