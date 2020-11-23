Ballinger High School Students Earn Places In TMEARegion 6 All-Region Choirs

Kira Garcia, a sophomore at Ballinger High School and daughter of Gillian and Ryan Lange, was named to the 2020 TMEA

Region 6 All-Region Choir as a result of a recorded virtual audition on October 14. Kira also advanced to the Pre-Area audition by placing in the top twelve chairs of her alto voice part. Pre-Area is Round 2 in the three-step audition process for the Texas Small Schools All-State Choir.

Nicolaas Holder, a freshman at Ballinger High School and son of Larry Holder, was named to the 2020-2021 TMEA Region 6 East Zone Middle School/Freshman Tenor/Bass All-Region Choir as a result of a recorded virtual audition that took place

November 4. This is Nicolaas’s third year to be named to this choir.

Normally these accomplishments would lead to participation in a clinic and concert, but because of TMEA Covid-19 guidelines, there can be no in-person concert until March of 2021, so we will remain hopeful that these events will be possible in the spring.

“We are so proud of the achievements of each of these students and their service to the Ballinger High School Vocal Music Program,” stated Dale Ellis, BHS Choral Director.