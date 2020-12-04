Virginia Ann Schwartz May 24, 1930 – December 01, 2020

Virginia Ann Spraberry Schwartz, 90, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020, at her home in Winters, Texas surrounded by family. She was born May 24, 1930, to Riley and Addie Thomas Spraberry. She was born at her grandpa’s house near Anson, Texas, and was raised near Funston, TX.

Virginia graduated from Anson High School in 1947 and went on to graduate from Hardin Simmons University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1951. After graduating she worked for Lion Oil Company until she married Raymond Schwartz on June 7, 1952, in Anson. They made their home and raised their four children in the Winters area and were married for 40 years. She was a farmer’s wife until she began teaching in 1963. God’s gift to Virginia came in the form of teaching. She was a teacher at Winters ISD for 32 years where she was mostly known for her typing classes. While teaching, two of her proudest moments were helping her typing students bring home 3 state UIL titles in typing and being named district business teacher of the year in 1981. Even though she was born a Tiger, Virginia was a proud Blizzard and enjoyed attending school functions and serving as sponsors for numbers clubs and organizations. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Winters and taught the Rebekah Sunday School class for many years. She was a true servant of God, which was made evident to anyone she ever met. Outside of church and bible studies, Virginia enjoyed quilting, genealogy, DAR, vacation adventures with her son Wayne, and hearing success stories from her former students. Her family was her pride and joy and she cherished having her children close and being able to spend time with them all often.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, parents, son-in-law David Dean, nephew Tony Montgomery, brother-in-law Robert Montgomery, numerous beloved Schwartz Family brothers-in-law’s and sister-in-law’s and great-grandchildren Lola Smith and Richard Smith.

Virginia is survived by her four children: Richard (Kay) Schwartz, Wayne Schwartz, Cathy Dean, and Gary (Belinda) Schwartz all of Winters; sister Sandra Kay Montgomery of Abilene; sister-in-law Peggy McAnally of Abilene; Grandchildren: Angie (Randy) Ridder of Delaware, Ohio, Maegan Schwartz of Winters, Clinton Schwartz of Irving, Zachary (Naomi) Schwartz of Winters, Ambar Smith of Winters, Alicia Gray of Winters; Great-Grandchildren: Colin Schwartz, Avery Ridder, Brady Ridder, Betty Smith, Elijah Smith, Katie (Sterling) Pearce, Matthew Gray, Alyssa Gray, and Kendra Gray; and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren Joseph, Caden, and Adalynn. She is also survived by numerous cherished nieces and nephews, who knew her as Aunt Jenny or Aunt Virginia.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at North Runnels Hospital (Carol, Mary & Abigail), Interim Hospice (Lacy & Donna), her PT/OT (Ramil & Rowena), and Brother David & Brenda Pate. Also, a special thank you to the past and present members of the Rebekah Class at First Baptist Church for years of fellowship and sisterhood. She loved you all with all her heart.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers you please send donations to the First Baptist Church or any charity/organization close to your heart.

The family will be receiving friends Saturday, December 5th from 5 pm-7 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, December 6th at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church in Winters with Barry Taylor, nephew David Mickey, and David Pate officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Lange Funeral Home.