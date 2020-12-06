Dennis Edward Minzenmayer July 16, 1945 – December 02, 2020

Dennis Edward Minzenmayer, 75, of Rowena, Texas went to be home with the Lord on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

He was born on July 16, 1945, to Edgar and Minnie (Kuhl) Minzenmayer in Taylor, Texas. He served honorably for 11 years in the National Guard. Dennis married the love of his life, Janet Ocker, on April 19, 1969, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena, Texas. A highly devout man, he dedicated himself to serving his church and took pride in being a member of the Knights of Columbus and serving on team at ACTS retreats. While he loved farming, he dedicated much of his time to baking with his grandchildren, taking care of his beloved wife Janet, and serving on multiple boards including the PCCA Cotton Board. He treasured making memories on cruises with his family. Dennis also gave a lot of himself to prayer and service. He knew exactly how fast to drive to be able to say the rosary between two points, and was known to pray the rosary several times a day. Dennis taught school for Ballinger ISD for a few years until he was convinced to teach and be principal in Rowena at St. Joseph’s School until it closed in 1980. He was always known for his kindness and generosity and, as a staple of the community, will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Minnie Minzenmayer.

He is survived by his wife Janet; his sons John Minzenmayer and wife Dora of Ballinger, and Paul Minzenmayer and wife Monica of Rowena. Dennis is also survived by his brothers Brian Minzenmayer and wife Shamone, and Michael Minzenmayer, and wife Nancy, as well as his sister Shirley Hambright and husband Rodney. He will be greatly missed by his 2 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, niece, and nephews.

A rosary for Dennis will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 6:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena, with a Mass of Christian Burial following on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 10:00 am at St. Josephs. Father Ariel Lagunilla will celebrate the mass. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Pregnancy Help Center of the Concho Valley.