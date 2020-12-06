Joe “Teto” Ramos, Jr. July 29, 1930 – December 01, 2020

Joe Ramos Jr., a generous, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, companion and proud Veteran, was united with his heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020, in San Angelo, Texas. Joe was born in Ballinger, Texas and faithfully served 3 years in the United States Army and 20 years in the United States Navy as a Seabee in the Construction Battalions; and a Survival Instructor. During his military career he was accompanied by his family as they traveled throughout the Orient. He is cherished by his family and friends. His legacy of love, faith in God, kindness in spirit, and gentleness of heart will be continued by his loved ones, including his children Roy, Lisa, Robert and David. He is remembered for his passionate story-telling at family meals and gatherings; watching and reminiscing about all sports; and family poker nights, oftentimes donating to his ex, grandkids and great-grandkids. While living in Colorado with his son Roy and daughter Lisa, he enjoyed watching reality shows American Idol and The Voice, he was a good judge of talent often picking the winners. He loved dancing, watching western movies, western music, Merle Haggard, global affairs, strumming the guitar playing mexican music, and most of all his family. He is loved and honored, dearly missed, and now at peace.