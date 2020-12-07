Talpa Talk 12-7-2020

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. I can tell you for sure that I ate my fair share of turkey and all the trimmings. Probably a little too much. Our neighbors, John and Nancy Moroni, were in from Louisiana and he is the master chef. He has never served anything that was less than superior. He makes an apple pie that I would fight for. As soon as the weather clears again I will go out and walk to the post office a time or two. For myself, I did take the time to locate and say hello to some old friends that I have not seen in a long time. We had one guy that was a year older than the rest of us and we called him the “Old Timer”. Now he is in his 80’s and there is no question about it. Located OT in Houston. First time we have talked in a good 60 years. I recognized his voice when he answered the phone. A few other guys that it has just been too long in-between chats. We lose a lot of friends in-between calls.

I was driving down one of the near by Farm to Market roads and saw a man with his pickup stopped and the gate open. I slowed down and asked him if he had some problem. Thinking I could help him. He pointed down the road and about 50 yards or so there were some cows grazing in the ditch. Said some of his cows got out and he was going to put them back in their pasture. I offered to help him as I didn’t see a horse or see anyway he was going to do that on foot. He just yells at the cows, “come on back girls”. What happened next still has me in awe. The cows just stopped and walked on back to the gate and went on in. I had to go over and introduce myself and he said that he was Curtis Owen. I asked how he did that? I mean train cows to come when he calls. He just grinned and said it was just the way he handled them.

I couldn’t train a dog to do that.

Driving into town on Hwy 67 for the past few weeks , I noticed a sign that proclaimed “Damaged Guardrail Ahead”, or about that. They had that sign and several big orange barrels around the damaged part. I noticed today that someone had run over the sign, wrecked up all the barrels and about 8 more feet of the guardrail. They might want to reconsider the wording on that sign. So it goes out here in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob