Robert Quirino Escobar January 14, 1944 – December 05, 2020

Robert Quirino Escobar, 76, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

He was born on January 14, 1944, to Louis and Erlinda (Quirino) Escobar in Ballinger, Texas. He married the love of his life, Janie Mendez, on September 11, 1962, in Ballinger, Texas. Robert worked as a truck driver for Ingram Ready Mix until his retirement in 2010. He loved playing the slot machines at the casinos, fishing, the Dallas Cowboys, as well as traveling. However, above all he was just a simple, honest, quiet, a man of few words, that loved his family and especially his grandchildren.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Erlinda, his wife Janie, his brothers Juan and Richard Escobar, his sister Elvira Fuentes, his grandson Lawrence Ray Esquivel, and his first beloved Yorky, Rocky.

He is survived by his children; John L Escobar and wife Norma of Ballinger, Robert Escobar Jr. and wife Belinda of Rowena, Sarah Esquivel and husband David of Ballinger, Gina Esquivel and husband Harvey of Ballinger, Martin Escobar and wife Rebecca of Carthage, Missouri, and Greg Escobar of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Robert is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren whom he loved and adored very much. He will also be missed greatly by his very special companion Rocky II.

The rosary service for Robert will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 6:00 pm at the chapel at Lange Funeral Home and his Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 10:00 am at St. Mary Star of the Sea in Ballinger, Texas with Father Yesu Mulakaleti celebrating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Society in Robert’s honor. The family wishes to thank Shannon’s doctors and nurses for their care.