Billie Jean Mitchell December 9, 2020

Billie Jean Mitchell, 86 years of age, passed from this life on December 9, 2020, in Lubbock, TX.

Billie was a homemaker and a partner in business with her husband, Horace Mitchell for over 20 years at

Horace Mitchell’s Restaurant. She was a vital part of Greenlawn Church of Christ where she taught

many lady’s classes, hosted many groups, and was deeply involved in the benevolent program which

evolved into The Blessing Center as it is now known. One of her main joys was not only handing out

sacks of household goods to those in need, but, introducing them to Jesus and to their greater purpose

for their lives.

She is preceded in death by her husband Horace Mitchell, her son-in-law Donald Dawes, and her

brother, Perry Walker.

Survivors include– Children–Melody Dawes of Weatherford, TX; Lawana Martin (married to Keith Martin) of Winters, TX; and Kayla Parkey (married to Rickey Parkey) of Olton, TX.

Grandchildren — Rachel Dawes Sawyer (married to Caleb Sawyer) of Aledo, TX, Rebekah Dawes Porter (married to Kevin Porter) of Abilene, TX, Marcus Dawes (married to Amber Dawes) of Austin, TX, Beau Martin of Lubbock, TX, Meredith Martin Schaffner (married to Ryan Schaffner) of Winters, TX, Tad Martin (married to Jennifer Martin) of Tuscola, TX, Ashley Parkey Hayton (married to Ryan Hayton) of Panhandle, TX, Josh Parkey (married to Brittnee Parkey) of Olton, TX, and Madison Lancaster (married to Chance Lancaster) of Pampa, TX. They called her MaMa and spent hours and hours singing with her as well as cooking in the kitchen, or playing games around the table.

Nieces and Nephews– Terry Walker of Hobbs, NM; Vickie Eoff of Early, TX; Sheryl Walker of Weatherford, TX; and Greg Mitchell of Pecos, TX.

She loved them all as her own and cherished the relationships that continued to develop over the years.

She is also survived by 23 great-grandchildren.

Special Acknowledgement– Billie considered the residents and staff of Raider Ranch her family and we will forever be grateful for the love and care they provided for her, especially in the last two years of her life. A special friend that she also claimed as a daughter the last few years is Debbie Yoeman of Lubbock, who aided the family in caring for Billie and became a very close friend.

Memorials may be sent to The Blessing Center through Greenlawn Church of Christ, Paul’s Project, or the South Plains Food Bank.

A visitation be held from 5-7 PM Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Resthaven’s Abbey Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Bluff Creek Cemetery, CR 194 Bradshaw, Taylor County, Texas with Dr. Dale Mannon officiating. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com