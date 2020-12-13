Edward John Kellermeier July 23, 1927 – December 10, 2020

Edward John Kellermeier, 93 of Mereta, was welcomed home to Jesus on December 10, 2020.

Edward was born on July 23, 1927, to A.D. and Hattie (Steinbach) Kellermeier on the farm near Eola, the eldest of three children. He attended school in Dry Hollow and graduated from Eola High School in 1945. Edward married Gertrude Jansa on April 19, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Church in Rowena. They had two sons, Ralph and Glen, to whom they passed on their love of the farm life. Together they shared 64 years before her passing in April 2019.

Having lived his entire life in the Mereta and Eola communities he devoted much time to benefit the farming communities. He was a charter member of Holy Family Mission and a member of the first Parish Council. Priests were often invited to the Kellermeier home for Sunday dinner after Mass in Mereta to share a meal. Most recently in 2020, he donated playground equipment to the church youth in memory of Gertrude. He was a Knights of Columbus member.

Edward served his farming community on the Mereta Coop Board of Directors for 18 years and on the area Millersview Doole Water Supply Corporation Board for 29 years. He was a Charter Member of the Mereta Lions Club which supports various community functions. Edward was a founding member of the Lowake Gun Club where he spent a lifetime of Sunday afternoons with fellow members sporting clay. He was a previous member of the ASCS committee and various Texas AgriLife Extension service committees that promoted farming interests. He was one of the first farmers in the area to realize and support the Boll Weevil Eradication Program. Edward also loved his country and served nine years in the National Guard where he obtained the rank of S.F.C.

Edward and Gertrude spent their days working hard and always enjoying life on the farm, watching the crops and livestock grow. Edward found a few minutes each day to stop in at the Mereta Coop “coffee shop” catching up with the neighbors and learning about the goings-on in the community. They enjoyed supporting their sons and grandchildren at stock shows and sporting events. They instilled a strong work ethic and sense of community in their sons and grandchildren.

Edward was also preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Faith Ann Kellermeier and brother Clarence Kellermeier. He is survived by his two sons, Ralph Kellermeier and wife Sally; Glen Kellermeier and wife Brenda; four grandchildren, John (Jill) Kellermeier, Mark (Ashley) Kellermeier, Chad Kellermeier, and Jill Ann Kellermeier; three great-grandchildren, Beth, Cole, and Avery; a sister, Annie Lois (Marcel) Kalina; a sister-in-law Marjorie Kellermeier and a brother-in-law Paul (Ethel) Jansa; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff of Visiting Angels and Shannon Hospital for care.

A Rosary Service will be held at Holy Family Mission in Mereta on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 5:30. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 10:00 am. Deacon Allan Lange will preside over the Rosary and Fr. Joe Choutapalli will celebrate the Funeral Mass. Please bring a mask as they will be required upon entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family Building Fund. Pallbearers will be Edward’s grandchildren: John, Mark, Chad and Jill Kellermeier, nephews Steve Jansa and Harvey Kalina, and special friend Alfred DelaGarza.

Till the final harvest came at last, He was gathered home to be with God.

Arrangements are with Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com