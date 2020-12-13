Helen Louise Nunn November 10, 1933 – December 08, 2020

Helen Louise Nunn, 87, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

She was born on Friday, November 10, 1933, to Loyd and Mary Dell (Beck) Browning in Palmer, Texas. Helen graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1952 of Talpa High School. She married the love of her life, J B Nunn, on July 10, 1952, also in Talpa. They shared an incredible 65 blessed and wonderful years together, which almost 60 years of that time, they resided at 202 Sharp in Ballinger, Tx, before his passing on April 12, 2017. She worked for Drury Hathaway, Attorney in Ballinger for many years, but was best known as the office manager for the pipeline division of Lone Star Gas. Helen was a dedicated worker, mother, wife, and grandmother, she loved, above all, her family. She was also a member of the Ninth Street Church of Christ. (Please insert anything else you like here)

Helen is preceded in death by her parents Loyd and Mary Browning, her husband J B, her brother Raymond Browning & her brother-in-law Wallace Brimer.

She is survived by her son, Kyle Nunn, and wife, Lori and their children, Heather Barron and husband, Sergio and daughter, Ella, Hillary Gant and her husband Gary, Heston Nunn, Rylee Nunn, and Coleton Dellaughter; her son, Mark Nunn and his children, Jeremy Nunn, Wesley Nunn and Shahaila Nunn and their mother, Stacy Nichols. She is also survived by her siblings Harold Browning and wife Kay, Chris Brimer, Evanet Gallant and husband Gary, and Janie Barnes and husband, Jim, Along with several nephews & nieces. She also had a special place in her heart for Cynthia Martinez & her husband Roger as well as Melissa Diaz, Liz Perez, Esther Molina, Melissa Vigil & Regina Gonzales & Ballinger Home Health & Hospice that were by her side day in & day out.

A visitation will be held for Helen on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home. Her graveside service will follow on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 2:30 pm at Old Runnels Cemetery with Max Pratt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Runnels County Meals on Wheels.