Kenneth Frank Meacham October 23, 1934 – December 09, 2020

On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, Kenneth Frank Meacham, loving husband, and father passed away at the age of 86. Kenneth was born on October 23, 1934, in Moody, TX to Sybil Alene (Alton) Meacham and John Frank Meacham. His family moved to Veribest, TX where they farmed for a living. Kenneth attended Edison Junior High and San Angelo Central High School. Kenneth served in the U. S. Air Force from 1953-1957 as a jet mechanic. He is a veteran of the Korean War. After returning to San Angelo, TX Kenneth met and married the love of his life, Henrietta Smith on April 28, 1958, and they lived near Mereta, TX. Kenneth farmed with his dad and simultaneously worked for Tom Green County Road & Bridge. Kenneth later worked for the City of San Angelo where he retired after 15 years of service. Kenneth was an active member of Harris Avenue Baptist Church. Kenneth loved a good story and had an infectious laugh.

He is preceded in death by his father, John Frank Meacham and his mother, Sybil Alton Meacham, and his sister Juanita Inez Burkett.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Henrietta Meacham; son, Roger (Terri) Meacham; daughter Vickie Meacham; and grandson, Ethan Meacham.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Harris Avenue Baptist Church or your favorite charity.