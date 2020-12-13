LOOKING FOR CHRISTMAS GIFT IDEAS?

The Runnels County Historical Commission’s latest book Stories from Runnels County Volume IV will make a great gift for someone special. The 388-page book is divided into five sections—County History, Communities, County Businesses, General Stories and Early Families. Learn about the saloons, stagecoaches, railroads, and an 1840 Indian fight in Runnels County.

Stories from Runnels County is available for $48.00, and shipping is an additional $7.00. The book is available at Ballinger Printing & Graphics and JK Hair Salon in Ballinger; the Attic, Bee’s Quilting, and Heidenheimer’s in Winters; Touch of Class Beauty Shop in Rowena, or from members of the Runnels County Historical Commission. The book can be ordered from Ballinger Printing & Graphics at ballingerprinting.com , Amazon.com , or by mailing payment to Runnels County Historical Commission, PO Box 211, Winters 79567.

A set of all five Runnels County Historical Commission books is available for $140 plus $15 if shipped.